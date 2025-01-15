Umar Nurmagomedov’s Net Worth Will Surprise You After Only 4 Years in UFC

It has just been about 4 years since the undefeated Umar Nurmagomedov stepped into the Octagon to fight Sergey Morozov. That fight earned him a Performance of the Night bonus, and he took home around $114K from the 2021 outing. Fast forward to 2025, ‘Young Eagle’ has amassed quite a bit of wealth with his fights.

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Today, let’s take a deep dive into the financial aspect of Nurmagomedov’s life and see how much he earns from a single fight. After all, it’s pretty interesting to see a fighter grow so much following his entry into the UFC.

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What is Umar Nurmagomedov’s net worth?

Well, the exact figures aren’t known to the public. But we can estimate Nurmagomedov’s net worth to be somewhere around $1 million. Becoming a millionaire soon after coming to the UFC isn’t a trend that happens with every other fighter. But then again, ‘Young Eagle’ isn’t just any other fighter.

The bantamweight prospect has remained undefeated throughout his professional mixed martial arts career. With 18 wins and no losses, out of which 7 came from submissions and 2 from KOs, Nurmagomedov went on a rise with his family name backing him up. This is yet another reason, why he doesn’t want easy money. When he realized that Merab Dvalishvili wanted to fight Sean O’Malley and Petr Yan for easy money, he dissed the bantamweight champion. He said, “He wants to fight with O’Malley or with Petr Yan or someone else because he knows these guys, easy money. Me? Not.”

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With around a million dollars, one might be tempted to lead an extravagant lifestyle. But that’s not true for the disciplined Dagestani fighters. Nurmagomedov drives a white BMW i4, that he’s very proud of. Apart from that, he isn’t in possession of other vehicles. But there’s one thing that every fight fan knows. ‘Young Eagle’ is pretty fond of coffee and muffins.

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But how come Nurmagomedov got so rich in so little time? Well, it’s all thanks to his tenure at the Professional Fighters League. Coming to the UFC after spending a significant amount of time at PFL ensured that the bantamweight fighter got signed for a salary much above that of a fresher. So, how much does he currently earn?

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Umar Nurmagomedov’s UFC salary and endorsements

In his last battle against Cory Sandhagen, back in August 2024, Nurmagomedov had a purse of $350K. With a win bonus of $100K and brand sponsorships of around $16K, his total payout for the UFC Fight Night event was about $466K. This is indeed an amount that a top ranker actually deserves, don’t you agree? ‘Young Eagle’ has an ever-growing profile when it comes to brand endorsements. He is endorsed by companies like Reebok, Toyota, and Gorilla Energy. This is the factor that often determines how rich fighters become outside of their fights.

This has made the fight fans wonder about Nurmagomedov’s business establishments, and how he plans to expand his money. Most of the top-tier fighters, who earn a boatload of money, often invest it all in real estate and divide their income among multiple assets. But that’s something we don’t know when it comes to Umar Nurmagomedov.

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Nevertheless, Nurmagomedov is set to earn even more green bills from his fight against ‘The Machine’ at the co-main event of UFC 311. The duo would fight with the UFC bantamweight championship title on the line. And if the Dagestani star becomes the new champion, his salary would also witness a steep increase.

Did you know that ‘Young Eagle’ has a salary of more than $100K? Drop down to the comments below and let us know about your thoughts on fighter pay.