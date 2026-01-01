Undefeated Axed UFC Fighter Eyes Henry Cejudo, Merab Dvalishvili Wrestling Matches at RAF

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Muhammad Mokaev‘s career has taken an unexpected turn, but it has not slowed him down. Instead of disappearing following his surprising UFC exit, the unbeaten flyweight has leaned into visibility and challenges that keep people talking about him. While most fighters in his position would prefer to return to the Octagon as soon as possible, Mokaev appears to be more interested in reshaping the perception of himself.

That approach explains why his latest idea does not include rankings, belts, or promoters. It includes wrestling mats instead. As Real American Freestyle continues to attract well-known personalities, Mokaev has officially entered the fray, calling out two of MMA’s most relentless grapplers, Henry Cejudo and Merab Dvalishvili. Not because it is safe, but because it makes a point.

Muhammad Mokaev aims for a clash against Henry Cejudo and Merab Dvalishvili

Since leaving the UFC after seven consecutive victories, ‘The Punisher’ has remained active in a way that few competitors his age do. He has alternated between MMA, grappling, and even karate combat, collecting finishes, titles, and experience rather than waiting for an invitation that may never come. The message has remained consistent: inactivity isn’t an option.

That is why RAF drew his attention. Mokaev noticed something similar as he watched the organization combine wrestling with well-known MMA names: competition reduced to its most basic elements. Taking to social media, he made his intentions clear, tweeting, “I saw RAF doing some amazing events, and I would love to compete against Henry Cejudo or Merab Dvalishvili. These are the two best bantamweight wrestlers in MMA right now.”

Henry Cejudo symbolizes heritage. Olympic gold medal and UFC titles. For Muhammad Mokaev, sharing a mat with someone like that would immediately change the way people talked about him. Merab Dvalishvili is another story. He’s still involved in the UFC title race, juggling contenders, rematches, and relevance.

An RAF appearance seems unlikely given his immediate future is linked to championship conversations. Nonetheless, the fact that ‘The Punisher’ mentioned him is what matters. It shows ambition without taking shortcuts. What makes this move interesting is that Muhammad Mokaev doesn’t need it.

He already has wins, belts, and an unblemished record outside of the UFC. But choosing to wrestle against elite names shows intent. He’s not seeking comfort, but credibility. Whether RAF makes it happen or not, the point is already made. And while a clash against ‘The Machine’ seems impossible, Henry Cejudo is one ‘The Punisher’ may end up facing, but that will require some waiting.

Cejudo returns to his roots with RAF06

Just months after stepping away from the UFC, Henry Cejudo is returning to the one discipline that never left him. Wrestling is not a detour for him. It served as the foundation for everything else. RAF06 provides him with competition without the baggage, pressure, or grind of MMA training.

‘Triple C,’ at 38 years of age, isn’t chasing momentum or attempting to change how his UFC career ended. He’s spoken freely about life after fighting, but the desire to compete is still evident. Wrestling allows him to test himself without compromising the next chapter he’s already planning.

That is why Muhammad Mokaev’s interest seems logical rather than bombastic. If it happens, it will not be a spectacle. It would be a confrontation of intent and experience, ambition vs. heritage on neutral ground. And even if it doesn’t, the message is clear: Triple Cejudo is now deciding how and where he will fight, and Muhammad Mokaev wants to be a part of his plans.