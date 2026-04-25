Undefeated Fighter Dies; Family Turns to GoFundMe to Cover Funeral Costs

A fighter who built a career on being undefeated has lost his final, most important battle, leaving his family to face a future without him. In light of the tragic and untimely passing, the MMA community is pulling together to support the family through the tough time by sharing their contributions through a GoFundMe page.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Israel Juarez, a former pro-MMA fighter with a 5-0 undefeated record, recently passed away at the early age of 43. Unfortunately, the reason for his death remains unknown, as neither the authorities nor the family members have revealed it as of the time of writing. Juarez was based out of Phoenix, Arizona, but often trained out of Los Angeles’ American Martial Arts Center. From 2003 to 2006, Juarez fought under the ‘Finger Four’ moniker and became well-known on the regional scene.

ADVERTISEMENT

In an effort to cover the funeral costs, the deceased fighter’s family has reached out to the MMA community through their GoFundMe page, asking for donations to cover the funeral costs.

“Our hearts are broken as we share the sudden loss of a loving husband and devoted father,” Israel Juarez’s wife, Danielle Juarez, and another organizer, Quang Phu, wrote on the GoFundMe post. “In an instant, this family’s world has changed forever. He was the foundation of his home—the one who provided, protected, and loved deeply. Now, his wife is left navigating unimaginable grief while also trying to stay strong for their children, who have lost their dad far too soon.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He was also a great Jiu-jitsu coach and has inspired many in the BJJ community. We are asking for support to help ease the financial burden during this incredibly difficult time. Donations will go toward funeral and memorial expenses, as well as helping provide stability for the children as they begin to adjust to life without him.”

“No family should have to face this kind of loss alone,” the post further read. “Any contribution, no matter the size, will make a meaningful difference. If you’re unable to give, sharing this page and keeping this family in your thoughts and prayers means just as much. Thank you for your kindness, love, and support during this time of deep loss.”

ADVERTISEMENT

As per the GoFundMe page, his family aims to raise $6.5K for the funeral costs. So far, they have managed to collect $1,600, which is around 25% of their total ask. Though it’s only been a day since they created the page, MMA enthusiasts are already sending hundreds of dollars in donations. With that support, it’s hopeful that the Juarez family will likely meet their desired aim soon.

Amid this time of grief, another MMA star, Harry Davies of West Sussex, England, also recently lost his life. The Brit had his last fight in a promotion called Kingdom in November 2025. He passed away three months later in February 2026, with very few details available about the cause of his death. The MMA world has, as a result of Juarez’s passing, endured back-to-back tragedies.

ADVERTISEMENT

As the Juarez family receives an outpouring of support, his undefeated pro-MMA career is being remembered.

ADVERTISEMENT

A look at former MMA fighter Israel Juarez’s pro career

Israel Juarez made his debut in 2003 under the Rage in the Cage promotion and remained there until he left fighting. According to his Tapology page, the Phoenix native fought David Canvas in his first-ever MMA bout at RITC 55: Super Heavyweight Showdown.

ADVERTISEMENT

For Juarez, it turned out to be an easy challenge, as he managed to knock Canvas out in the first round. It’s also worth noting that ‘Finger Four’s first opponent had eight losses on his record. He then faced another opponent, Adam Millican (0-5), on a short turnaround at RITC 56: two championship bouts, and still he managed to score another first-round KO.

Later, he also flattened another debutant, Brett Schreiner, at RITC 62, which marked the last time Schreiner ever fought. After those wins, Juarez picked up two more victories against Kyle Pritchett and Eric Schneider in 2006, which sealed his 5-0 undefeated record, following which he left the never fought again.

As the MMA community rallies around the Juarez family, their thoughts and prayers are with them during this difficult time.