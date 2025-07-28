Undefeated Korean Fighter Rescues Dana White’s UFC Vegas 108 as New Main Event Announced on 6-Days Notice

UFC Vegas 108 is locked in for this weekend at the Apex, where flyweight standouts Amir Albazi and Tatsuro Taira were originally set to headline in a pivotal showdown. But just days out from the event, UFC President Dana White is now facing a troubling setback. Constructing a formidable fight card poses a significant challenge for the UFC, and when crucial matchups fall apart, it transforms into a logistical nightmare. UFC Vegas 107 showcased a striking example of unpredictability — the event faced an astonishing six fight cancellations. The most devastating setback hit when Maycee Barber had to withdraw from her main event clash with Erin Blanchfield because of a medical issue.

That sudden change pushed the co-main event between Mateusz Gamrot and Ľudovít Klein into the spotlight as the new headliner. Unfortunately for UFC Vegas 108, the trend hasn’t improved. The setbacks continue, leaving the promotion scrambling once again. The highly anticipated main event between Amir Albazi and Tatsuro Taira has reportedly been scrapped after Albazi was removed from the fight. The exact reason behind the cancellation remains undisclosed, adding an air of mystery to an already frustrating development.

So, who will replace the fighter in such a last moment? It seems the UFC has found itself a suitable replacement in a short time. Jed I.Goodman took to his X account to share the news with the fans. It seems Hyun Sung Park will now be replacing Albazi. He tweeted, “Per UFC, Amir Albazi has been removed from his flyweight main event bout with Tatsuro Taira. Replacing Albazi in the new main event will be the undefeated Road to UFC flyweight tournament winner Hyun Sung Park, who looks to extend his nine-fight finishing streak. #UFCVegas108″. And just like that, two of the most anticipated matchups on the UFC Vegas 108 card have been wiped out.

But let’s be honest — this kind of chaos isn’t new. In fact, the UFC has been navigating a wave of last-minute cancellations more frequently than ever in recent memory. Now, with the promotion left to patch together a new headliner on short notice, all eyes are on how they’ll salvage the event. The clock is ticking, and the options are limited — but the UFC has pulled off last-minute magic before. So what path will they take this time to keep the show alive? Let’s break down the possibilities and see how they might reshape UFC Vegas 108.

A closer look at the UFC Vegas 108 fight card after multiple cancellations

While the original main event was undoubtedly the centerpiece of this weekend’s Fight Night, UFC Vegas 108 still has a handful of compelling matchups that could rise to the occasion. Sure, crafting a brand-new headliner on such short notice is no easy task — especially with the added challenge of fighters needing to make weight. But the UFC may not need to start from square one. Instead of scrambling for a fresh pairing, the promotion could simply elevate one of the existing bouts to the top of the card. It’s a practical move that would preserve the integrity of the event while giving the spotlight to a fight that deserves a little extra shine.

To kick things off, the matchup between Chris Duncan and Mateusz Rębecki has all the makings of a thrilling main event. While it may not carry the star power of the scrapped headliner, it’s a bout that promises action — and one that true MMA fans won’t want to miss. These are two dangerous lightweights with a lot to prove, and their clash could easily deliver fireworks. As for the co-main slot, Neil Magny vs. Elizeu Zaleski feels like the natural choice. In fact, it could’ve been a co-main event from the start. Both men are battle-tested veterans, respected names with years of experience and highlight-reel moments behind them.

Fans on X (formerly Twitter) and Reddit swiftly reacted. One standout comment on Reddit read:“I’m not sure of Dan’s track record of breaking news but it was retweeted by Marcel Dorff and he doesn’t mess around.”

Others compared Albazi’s pullout to Maycee Barber’s last‑minute collapse at UFC Vegas 107, coined “Bro pulled a Maycee Barber” in discussion threads online.

Promoting this fight would not only honor their legacies but also bring some much-needed stability to the card. With Yousri Belgaroui’s debut now off the table, it’s likely that his canceled bout will remain a vacant slot on the card. The UFC may choose not to replace it, leaving fans curious about how the rest of the event will be reshaped. The real question now is whether the promotion will pull off a last-minute replacement to create a brand-new main event or simply elevate one of the existing matchups to top billing. Either way, all eyes are on what decision the UFC makes next. So, what do you think — will we see a fresh headliner, or will the promotion give one of the current fights a bump up the card? Drop your thoughts in the comments below!