Undefeated UFC Contender Alleges Ethnic Reason Behind Diego Lopes Getting Title Shot Over Him

Since UFC 325 announced the rematch between Alexander Volkanovski and Diego Lopes, some analysts have questioned the decision. They argue that the featherweight division still has top-tier fighters, including Lerone Murphy and undefeated Movsar Evloev, who deserve a title shot. Volkanovski and Lopes previously fought at UFC 314, with Lopes losing a razor-thin decision. Now, with the fight just days away, an undefeated featherweight has spoken out about why the UFC bypassed him.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The promotion is targeting the Australian market for the event, and many rumors suggest that Alexander Volkanovski could fight his final MMA bout, putting his belt on the line. Their previous bout at UFC 314 earned the label of ‘absolute cinema,’ and the UFC therefore wants to recreate that spectacle in Australia. Lerone Murphy recently revealed that it was not just the matchmaking that blocked his path, but also an ethnic issue.

ADVERTISEMENT

What made the UFC choose Diego Lopes to face Alexander Volkanovski again?

“Diego Lopez is the same as me, really and truly. It’s just that he has a big Mexican market, but he doesn’t speak up or call people out. So what’s the difference?” said Lerone Murphy while talking to UFC legends Henry Cejudo and Kamaru Usman on the Pound 4 Pound Show.

Murphy has a point. After ending its seven-year deal with Paramount, the UFC is now focusing on major international markets, a strategy that Henry Cejudo also recognizes. “It’s exactly what you just said, man. It’s the fact that there are two markets that the UFC is really trying to get into: the Mexican market and the Chinese market,” said Henry Cejudo.

At the moment, the UFC struggles to build a strong Mexican presence. The promotion relies heavily on Brandon Moreno, but that is too much for one person. Now, the UFC wants to develop Diego Lopes as a draw for Mexican fans.

ADVERTISEMENT

Although Diego Lopes isn’t Mexican but Brazilian by nationality, he has trained in Mexican gyms since he was 19, honing his striking. He regularly trains at his own gym, Brazilian Warriors, in Puebla, Mexico, and also practices at Lobo Gym in Guadalajara.

“That’s part of the entertainment side of things, even though he’s not even Mexican. You know what I’m saying? But how he promotes it, how he loves it, and how he carries it I think that’s what people, particularly in Mexican culture, like,” Henry Cejudo added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

For this reason, the UFC sees Lopes as a key part of its strategy. Currently, to represent the Brazilian market, the promotion already has stars like Alex Pereira, Jean Silva, Caio Borralho, and Charles Oliveira. That makes Diego Lopes the perfect pick for the UFC to push in the Mexican market.

Over the past few years, the UFC has established itself in the Latin American, Middle Eastern, and Australian markets. Now, the promotion is pushing into Asia, preparing for the rumored Joshua Van vs. Tatsuo Taira matchup in Japan.

ADVERTISEMENT

Last year, the UFC returned to mainland China with Walker vs. Zhang, the first matchup there after the COVID-19 pandemic. This August, Dana White and Co. will return to China once again.

Ultimately, this same reasoning explains why the UFC passed over Arman Tsarukyan for the interim title fight against Justin Gaethje and went with Paddy Pimblett instead. Still, Lerone Murphy is confident he’s next in line for a title shot.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lerone Murphy hopes to secure his next title

Many fans consider Movsar Evloev and Lerone Murphy as the next in line, but the rumored featherweight bout in London on March 21 could decide the next title challenger. The winner of that fight will then face the victor of UFC 325’s title clash between Alexander Volkanovski and Diego Lopes 2.0. However, the UFC has not confirmed anything yet.

At the same time, UFC lightweight star Arman Tsarukyan has expressed interest in moving down to 145 pounds, and many see Jean Silva as another potential title contender. Despite this, Lerone Murphy remains confident that he will get the next title shot.

“You never know in this game, and for me, I believe from looking at the division, I deserve it most by a mile,” Murphy said on Uncrowned’s “The Ariel Helwani Show.” “It doesn’t even matter what happens between Jean Silva and [Diego] Lopes. Jean Silva needs two fights to get a title shot, but I believe UFC might be waiting for that fight to see what happens with them, yet I deserve it more than them.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Now the featherweight division faces major uncertainty. Who do you think will be the next title contender, Lerone Murphy or Movsar Evloev? Share your thoughts below.