Undefeated UFC Fighter Removed as Dana White’s Latest Signings Shake Roster

The UFC is cleaning house, and even an undefeated record isn’t enough to keep some fighters safe. Farid Basharat has reportedly been shown the door despite going a perfect 7-0 inside the Octagon, making the 29-year-old the latest surprising name to get caught up in the promotion’s roster shake-up.

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His reported exit comes right after Dana White’s Contender Series wrapped up a massive season, with a record-matching 46 fighters earning UFC contracts. Season 10’s final episode aired on Tuesday, matching the record for most contracts handed out by in a single season. The same number was reached in Season 7 in 2023 and Season 9 in 2025.

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With another 46 prospects potentially joining the UFC roster, the promotion has been making moves over the past 10 weeks to clear space for its newest arrivals. Farid Basharat isn’t the only unexpected name to be shown the door recently. Michael ‘Venom’ Page was also released despite winning four fights in a row and picking up five wins in his six UFC appearances.

Page’s departure has added to the scrutiny over how the UFC values fighters who keep winning without putting opponents away. Basharat now finds himself facing similar questions about his future, despite his undefeated record.

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The undefeated bantamweight reportedly became a free agent after fighting out the final bout of his UFC contract against John Garza in July. He even made a direct pitch for a new deal after winning, pointing to his perfect 7-0 record inside the Octagon and making it clear he wanted a shot at climbing the rankings.

“This was the last fight on my contract,” Basharat told longtime UFC commentator Joe Rogan. “I love this organization. I’m 16-0. I have the longest win streak in the division. I think I deserve a new contract, first and foremost. Don’t you think so?

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“I wanna be the best in the world. The UFC is my dream since I was 10 years old. As long as I stay in this organization, I know that I’m gonna be a champion. I think I’m the most underrated fighter on this roster. I think I’m the most well-rounded guy on this roster, and I know I’m gonna be the champion of this weight division.”

Farid Basharat had one simple ask for the UFC matchmakers: put him in there with a top-12 or top-10 opponent and let him prove what he can do. Despite his 16-0 record and sky-high confidence, the promotion has apparently decided against renewing his deal, leaving the undefeated contender to look for his next opportunity elsewhere.

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Ali Abdelaziz previously urged the UFC to re-sign Farid Basharat

What makes the 29-year-old’s reported exit even crazier is that he wasn’t some random name buried at the bottom of the division. He was ranked No. 13 in the UFC’s official bantamweight rankings before being removed from the roster.

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Despite his perfect 7-0 UFC record, Basharat is expected to drop out of the rankings. He leaves with an overall 16-0 MMA record, although six of those victories came by decision. That could have played a role in his reported departure.

With Contender Series prospects pouring into the UFC, the promotion appears to be making some tough roster calls, even when it comes to fighters who simply don’t lose.

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Basharat’s manager, Ali Abdelaziz, actually saw this coming months ago and wasn’t shy about calling out the UFC. Back in August, Abdelaziz told Bloody Elbow that letting his undefeated client walk would be a huge mistake, arguing that Basharat had already done enough to prove he belonged among the best bantamweights in the world.

“It will be crazy if they don’t sign him, honestly,” Abdelaziz said.”But I see a lot of crazy s— lately. At the end of the day, I don’t write the checks.

“I think Farid is one of the best bantamweights on the planet. The right thing to do is to re-sign him.”

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Abdelaziz’s plea appears to have fallen on deaf ears. Basharat is now free to shop his undefeated record elsewhere, with no reported deal with the PFL, ONE Championship, or another promotion.

Michael ‘Venom’ Page has already found his next payday after leaving the UFC. The Englishman signed a lucrative three-fight deal with Misfits Boxing and claimed he would make more from that agreement than he earned during his entire UFC contract. That’s a pretty wild upgrade, although there’s nothing suggesting Farid Basharat is planning to follow the same route but it wouldn’t be surprising if he does so.

At 29, Basharat remains undefeated and has time to rebuild his career elsewhere. His next deal could determine whether he eventually returns to the UFC or establishes himself as a contender in another promotion.