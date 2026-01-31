Undefeated UFC Title Contender in Islam Makhachev’s Division Crushes Return Hopes After Being Spotted With Crutches

Islam Makhachev claimed the welterweight crown after defeating Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 322. The Dagestani’s dominant win put the division on alert, but a few names still caught his interest. Fans started calling for matchups against contenders like Ian Garry, Carlos Prates, or Michael Morales. At the same time, many hoped to see Shavkat Rakhmonov return and challenge Makhachev. However, dark clouds now loom over that matchup, as the undefeated Kazakh was recently spotted wearing crutches with knee braces.

“Shavkat Rakhmonov was spotted walking with crutches and a knee brace. He hasn’t fought since December 2024 due to a knee injury,” Championship Round posted on X, ‘Nomad’ walking with the crutches at NAIZA 80 fight night event.

Although the video wasn’t completely clear, the commentator mentioned Shavkat’s name as the camera showed him struggling to walk. The Kokshetau native has a history of knee injuries, especially the one that forced him to miss a title fight against Belal Muhammad at UFC 315, and Jack Della Maddalena stepped in as his replacement. With that bout scrapped, the undefeated contender went the entire 2025 season without a fight. Now, 2026 is starting to look uncertain as well, with fans reacting to ‘Nomad’s’ unfortunate situation.

One fan wrote, “Brooo… that sucks. I feel bad for him,” and it’s definitely tough to see Shavkat in this condition. Another user followed up by asking, “Wasn’t he supposed to come back this February😭”. Actually, the No. 2 welterweight contender had previously hinted at a February–March return in an Ariel Helwani interview, hyping up the fans. But those plans now look completely derailed.

So far, it’s still unclear whether he has suffered a new injury, but one fan speculated, “prolly had surgery.” Based on the crutches, some believe Shavkat may have undergone another procedure, with the knee brace pointing back to his old injury issues. One fan predicted a long road back, writing, “see you in 2028 against bonfim buddy.” If that timeline holds, Gabriel Bonfim could very well replace him in the pecking order, forcing the 31-year-old to face a completely different opponent.

One user bluntly suggested, “Just retire bro… we good.” Another fan took a more somber view, saying, “Shavkat is about to turn into the biggest what if since Zabit. Feel bad for him.” That comparison hits close to home, as fans may never get to see Shavkat’s full potential if injuries continue to derail his career.

At the same time, the division won’t wait forever. One fan already shifted focus to the champion’s next move, writing, “ok then, now book morales vs islam”. With some real back-and-forth brewing between Islam Makhachev and the Ecuadorian powerhouse, that matchup might not be as far-fetched.

Now, as the details around ‘Nomad’s’ injury remain murky, there’s still a chance the severity could ease later this year. If that happens, a solid contender will be waiting to face Shavkat Rakhmonov whenever he makes his return.

Jack Della Maddelena wants to face Shavkat Rakhmonov to get the Islam Makhachev UFC rematch

After getting dominated by Islam Makhachev for five rounds at Madison Square Garden, Jack Della Maddalena is searching for redemption. But the path back to the current welterweight champion in a highly anticipated rematch won’t be easy. The Aussie knows he needs to beat a credible opponent, and he believes Shavkat Rakhmonov fits that role perfectly.

“Yeah, that would be the dream. That’s why I want to fight Shavkat, ’cause beating someone like that, you get thrown right back in there,” Della Maddalena said on a Neon stream last year.

While the fight was rumored for UFC 327, if ‘Nomad’ returns around September or October this year after recovering from his injury, the UFC could book ‘The Nomad’ against the Australian. With the division currently stacked up, Rakhmonov might have to go back in line before challenging the welterweight champion.

That said, what do you think about Shavkat Rakhmonov’s situation? Do you believe he’ll return as the same fighter? Let us know in the comments section below.