Under Armour Exec Behind Stephen Curry Deal Leaves UFC Rival Promotion After Eight Years

As the UFC continues to rise on the global stage, the Professional Fighters League (PFL) has struggled with internal turbulence over the past two years. That instability has now led to another major leadership change, as former PFL CEO Peter Murray has officially exited the organization after eight long years at the helm. His departure marks the latest shakeup at the top of the promotion.

Peter Murray, a prominent figure in the MMA industry, served as PFL’s founding CEO starting in 2018 and was moved to a new role last July when the company reshuffled its leadership. At the time, the promotion shifted Murray, who had been in that position since 2018, to oversee its international operations, while he was replaced by John Martin as the new CEO. He remained as the CEO of PFL International for six months. However, now he has decided to part ways with the organization entirely.

PFL confirmed Murray’s departure in an official social media statement. “As founding CEO of PFL, Peter played an integral role over the last eight years in the league’s growth and evolution, helping to strengthen the organization’s business operations, expand its global footprint, and establish PFL as a force in the sport of MMA,” PFL’s official statement read. “His leadership and commitment were instrumental during a period of significant development for the company.”

Donn Davis, PFL’s founder and chairman, also thanked Murray for his service to the promotion, stating, “PFL would not be here today without Pete Murray’s relentless entrepreneurship and selfless leadership. He has been my trusted and valued partner building the company and I look forward to his continued support.”

Murray also had a strong presence outside of MMA. Notably, while serving as an executive at Under Armour from 2014 to 2018, he helped extend Steph Curry’s endorsement contract, a move that laid the groundwork for the long-term success of Curry’s signature shoe line.