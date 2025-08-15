“Undersized” Khamzat Chimaev’s Controversial UFC 319 Weigh In Leaves Fans Worried

At first glance, Khamzat Chimaev may seem to have a spotless record, but a series of canceled bouts and repeated weight misses have shaped it. That turbulent history explains why, despite his undefeated streak, he has received title opportunities later than peers like Ilia Topuria and Dricus Du Plessis.

This Saturday night, August 16, at Illinois’ United Center, the Chechen powerhouse will roll the dice against Dricus Du Plessis, who has already carved out a name for himself in the sport. Khamzat Chimaev officially made weight at UFC 319, tipping the scales at 183 lbs — comfortably under the limit — while ‘Stillknocks’ hit 185 lbs, as recently shared on Reddit. Though he cleared the mark, ‘Borz’ appeared leaner and slightly fatigued compared to the visibly muscular South African.

The weigh-in process saw Khamzat Chimaev’s weight verified twice — first behind the curtain, then again on stage — a precaution reserved for fighters with a history of missing weight. This aligns with the UFC’s protocol of dual weigh-ins: an official weigh-in to confirm fighters make the contracted limit, followed by a ceremonial weigh-in to give fans a clear view of the fighters’ actual fight-night physiques.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago Syndication: Florida Times-Union, Khamzat Chimaev looks on from his corner during a welterweight bout against Gilbert Bu Syndication: Florida Times-Union, Khamzat Chimaev looks on from his corner during a welterweight bout against Gilbert Burns Saturday, April 9, 2022 during UFC 273 at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville. Chimaev won by unanimous decision. Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union Jki 041022 Ufc273 38, 10.04.2022 15:54:06, 18057386, Jacksonville, VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena, USATNSYNDICATION PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xCoreyxPerrine/FloridaxTimes-Unionx 18057386 , EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xIMAGO/CoreyxPerrine/FloridaxTimes-Unionx 0370199188st

AD

The system ensures fairness while offering a realistic look at each athlete’s readiness for the Octagon. Back in 2022, the Chechen wolf struggled with weight cuts and illness ahead of UFC 279 against Nate Diaz. ‘boz’ came in 7.5 pounds over the welterweight non-title limit, reports noted, forcing the fight’s cancellation and a catchweight bout against Kevin Holland. That lapse drew boos from fans, but this time, Chimaev’s flawless weight cut turned heads and silenced doubt.

In UFC 308, after prior blowups, Chimaev made weight with only 12 minutes to spare, an effort that helped reset his narrative of reliability after past missteps.

In UFC 308, after prior blowups, Chimaev made weight with only 12 minutes to spare, an effort that helped reset his narrative of reliability after past missteps.

Fans stunned by Khamzat Chimaev’s grueling weight-cut performance

Standing at 6’2″, Khamzat Chimaev has built a reputation as the division’s “boogeyman,” taking down anyone Dana White and Co. put in his path. Last week, footage showed Chimaev and Dricus Du Plessis meeting in a hotel lobby, with ‘Borz’ appearing bigger than the 6’1″ Du Plessis. But today, a head-on view of both fighters sparked fan concern over Chimaev’s size relative to ‘Stillknocks’.

One Reddit user wrote, “He’s going to be massively undersized for DDP. I’m concerned.” Another labeled Khamzat Chimaev’s weight cut a “bad cut.” The unbeaten Chechen trimmed extra pounds to make the limit, making him look smaller than usual. Fans also speculated about scale tampering. “He must not have known that they fixed the scale a few lbs for him,” one fan commented.

Belal Muhammad, formerly the welterweight champion, declared that Du Plessis was “not welcome” in Chicago. Yet the champion defied the snub—throwing the first pitch at a Cubs game and joining Bears practice, stirring the city’s sports enthusiasts and adding local tension to the UFC 319 atmosphere.

Belal Muhammad, formerly the welterweight champion, declared that Du Plessis was “not welcome” in Chicago. Yet the champion defied the snub, throwing the first pitch at a Cubs game and joining Bears practice, stirring the city’s sports enthusiasts and adding local tension to the UFC 319 atmosphere.

Scale controversies haven’t been new in the UFC — at UFC 274, officials stripped Charles Oliveira of his lightweight title after he missed weight, with Oliveira claiming the scale had been altered. Khamzat Chimaev, already a fan favorite across the Middle East and now in the U.S., dominated attention at yesterday’s press conference. The crowd booed Dricus Du Plessis, catching him off guard. Dana White and Co. even set up curtains around the scale for the ‘Borz.’

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

One fan asked, “Why bring out the curtain if he’s 183. Trolling?” Another added, “This commission keeps fucking with the scale. I wouldn’t be surprised if they had one backstage that was slightly inaccurate or read it wrong.” Fans also highlighted the Chechen native’s lanky frame. “The difference in back width between Khamzat and DDP is staggering because of how much lankier Khamzat is,” a fan wrote.

Yet Chimaev hasn’t shied away from self-mockery. In a playful Twitter exchange, he blamed Darren Till’s chocolate habit for his infamous UFC 279 weight miss—Till, in return, vehemently denied ever eating chocolate around him. The banter underscored Chimaev’s comedic flair amid the chaos.

While his height and lean physique reflect a grueling weight cut, observers compared him to former champion Alex Pereira, who endured harsh cuts to make 185 lbs but retained a more imposing, muscular frame. With fight night looming, the question remains: can Khamzat Chimaev regain his strength and reach peak performance with just a day to recover?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

On the Du Plessis side, the champion’s mindset adds an unsettling edge—he stated in an interview, “If the ref doesn’t stop it, I’m not stopping… am I still willing to kill a man in front of his family? Yes, I am.” That cold intensity reinforces why he wears the title—and why his opponent faces a relentless hunter.

What’s your take? Drop your opinion below.