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“Unfollowed”: Conor McGregor Lashes Out at Best UFC Fighters List Featuring Khabib, Islam

Nilaav Ranjan Gogoi

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Apr 11, 2026 | 8:00 AM EDT

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“Unfollowed”: Conor McGregor Lashes Out at Best UFC Fighters List Featuring Khabib, Islam

Nilaav Ranjan Gogoi

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Apr 11, 2026 | 8:00 AM EDT

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Conor McGregor is known for his unpredictable and often outrageous personality. He frequently voices his frustrations in public, and while most of his rants target fellow UFC fighters, this time his ire was sparked by something a bit different—a list. So, what exactly was on this list that ruffled McGregor’s feathers?

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Entertainment Magazine, Complex, recently revealed a list of the top 25 best UFC fighters of all time as per their assessments. The list included many, including Jon Jones, Khabib Nurmagomedov, Islam Makhachev, Ilia Topuria, and even ‘The Notorious’ himself. But watching the rankings on that list sparked a dissent from McGregor.

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“Unfollowed. Stick to mix tapes,” wrote McGregor on Instagram.

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Well, Conor McGregor looked visibly upset. However, the reason can be anything. First off, McGregor’s position was 18th on the list. And before him, he could see the likes of Islam Makhachev at 8th and Khabib Nurmagomedov at 3rd.

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For those unaware, ‘The Notorious’ once shared a heated rivalry with Nurmagomedov, a feud that was filled with constant back and forth, outside the altercations, among others. To that end, it also involved McGregor’s friends, like Dillon Danis, and Nurmagomedov’s close associates, like Makhachev. So, watching his rivals above him could be one of the factors.

Another potential reason for McGregor’s dissent is a key fact regarding his pay-per-view drawing power. Historically, when we talk about drawing the highest pay-per-view (PPV) numbers in a UFC event, the Irishman’s name comes out on top. Out of the top 10 biggest-earning UFC PPV list, eight events have been headlined by McGregor. His fight against Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229 stands in the top position with around 2.4 million PPV buys.

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Well, in these regards, ‘The Notorious’ had the upper hand. On top of that, his ability to attract a large audience is what made him unique. And that is something that even one of the veterans in the MMA community commends McGregor for.

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Joe Rogan labels Conor McGregor as “greatest personality” in MMA history

Who knew a young plumber from the small town of Crumlin in Ireland would turn out to be a standout MMA personality? But Conor McGregor earned that reputation through his work output in these years. But what made him unique? Of course, he was a hungry fighter with a zeal for success in his eyes.

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However, apart from that, ‘The Notorious’ boasts a personality and mic skills that garner the public’s attention even to this date. From iconic roasts to inspirational promos, McGregor had everyone invested whenever he spoke. Citing those characteristics, UFC commentator Joe Rogan didn’t shy away from lauding the Irishman.

“It’s the greatest personality the sport has ever known,” Rogan said on JRE #2474. “There’s no one even close. He’s the most dynamic personality the sport has ever known.”

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In addition to his standout personality, McGregor also achieved several accolades. Among the many highlights of his career, becoming the first UFC double champion remains a notable one. As such, the Irishman held both UFC lightweight and featherweight titles simultaneously.

Although it has been almost a decade since that achievement, McGregor still carries a hunger to put on dominating performances. And not very long from now, everyone will surely witness ‘The Notorious’ returning to the octagon from almost a five-year-long hiatus. At least, he wants to make his comeback.

However, the UFC has yet to make the official announcement regarding McGregor’s next fight. On that note, who do you want the Irishman to face on his return? Let us know in the comments below!

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Written by

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Nilaav Ranjan Gogoi

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Nilaav Gogoi is a writer on the combat sports team at EssentiallySports, specializing in fight night coverage and post-fight analysis. A former national-level athlete, he brings a competitive perspective that helps him break down the finer details of what unfolds inside the cage and ring. With over two years of experience covering MMA and boxing, Nilaav has built a strong foundation in live event reporting, play-by-play analysis, and trend-driven storytelling. His reporting blends technical insight with clarity, making complex moments accessible to a wide audience. Currently pursuing a degree in Sports Management, Nilaav approaches combat sports journalism with both analytical rigor and long-term industry awareness, aiming to deliver informed, engaging coverage for modern fight fans.

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Ashvinkumar Nilkanth Patil

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