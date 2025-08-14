Unknown Meaning Behind Aaron Pico’s Nickname ‘Cheeks’

A former Bellator star, Aaron Pico, seems to have a truckload of hype behind his UFC debut. The 28-year-old Whittier, California native was initially supposed to scrap with Movsar Evloev in Abu Dhabi. However, Evloev ended up pulling out of the fight thanks to an injury or health condition during his camp in Thailand. While the matchup had fans excited, Pico now faces a new challenge in his UFC debut. Who?

Well, it’s none other than the undefeated Lerone Murphy. The bout will unfold as the co-main event on UFC 319, headlined by the UFC middleweight title fight between Dricus Du Plessis and Khamzat Chimaev. Amid all the chit-chat about the upcoming night of punches, kicks, and elbows, one topic has made Google look for answers: What is the meaning behind Aaron Pico’s nickname, ‘Cheeks’?

Why is Aaron Pico called ‘Cheeks’?

If you were around Aaron Pico, you would often hear his friends, family, and colleagues call him by a unique nickname, ‘Cheeks.’ As unique as the nickname is, the story behind it is a wholesome one. He was given the nickname as a toddler, and it stuck throughout the years while remaining a charming part of his personality.

The nickname was given to him by his mother, Gina, because, as it turns out, he had sizable ones as a baby. “She called him ‘my cheeky baby.’ And it shortened to Cheeks,” said his grandfather, John Pico. “His family, all his friends, they call him Cheeks. And now his mother calls him Aaron.”

For most, it might just be another nickname for another fighter, but for Pico, it’s more than just a childhood quirk—it reflects the warmth and closeness of Pico’s inner circle. Despite his rising fame in MMA, Pico remains grounded in the support and love of those around him. Friends, family, and training partners continue to refer to him affectionately as ‘Cheeks.’

It’s a reminder of the young boy who once had a playful, mischievous side before the spotlight and pressure of professional fighting came into his life. Regardless, if you didn’t know the story behind his nickname, you might not know these things about him either.

Other unknown facts about Aaron Pico

Aaron Pico might be a popular name in combat circles, thanks to his skills and talent inside the cage, but his background hides many unique stories—even a purist wouldn’t know. While many may know him as an MMA fighter, his first love was boxing. With approximately 30 amateur bouts, ‘Cheeks’ won titles like the 2009 National Junior Golden Gloves and also trained at Freddie Roach’s famed Wild Card Gym. Although he is now training with Jon Jones’ trainer.

If the boxing thing shocked you, Pico was a wrestling prodigy since the age of 4. He went 42-0 as a freshman at St. John Bosco High School. Not to mention, he was named the best pound-for-pound wrestler of the year by the National High School Coaches Association. He even brought home titles after winning the 2013 USA Wrestling Junior National Championship, USA Wrestling FILA Cadet National Championship, and more.

View this post on Instagram

This might make you think his career in wrestling was planned, but nope. His father discovered wrestling while shopping for shoes for Pico’s go-kart-racing brother. Outside the fight world, Pico spends his mornings with his horse, Canelo, named after boxing superstar Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez. He also grew up alongside fellow Bellator featherweight A.J. McKee, though both insist they’ll never face each other in the cage.

Clearly, there are several layers to Aaron Pico, which set him apart from the crowd of fighters in MMA. But did you know all of this about him? Or were you shocked to learn one of them? Let us know in the comments below.