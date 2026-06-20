“Unplayable”: EA Sports UFC 6 Game Under Fire as Fans Issue Multiple Complaints After Worldwide Release

Nearly three years after the release of EA Sports UFC 5, gamers can finally get their hands on the latest installment of the popular game. On Friday, EA Sports officially announced the global launch of EA Sports UFC 6, with both the Standard and Ultimate Editions now available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series. Currently, the Standard Edition is priced at $69.99, while the Ultimate Edition costs $99.99. However, the highly anticipated PC version of the game is expected by the end of the year.

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According to the game’s release details, the Standard Edition would feature all the basic functions of the game. But the Ultimate Edition would bring extra entertainment for the gamers. In the expensive version of the game, the players will follow fictional collegiate wrestler Chris Carter’s story of becoming a UFC fighter.

Beyond that, the EA Sports UFC 6 Ultimate Edition also introduces Hall of Legends, an exclusive mode centered around three of the promotion’s biggest stars: Alex Pereira, Max Holloway, and Zhang Weili. In this mode, players are tasked with completing objectives inspired by real-life performances, including Holloway’s legendary 100-plus significant strike match against Calvin Kattar and several other iconic moments of their career.

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On top of it, Ultimate Edition owners will also receive access to various VIP rewards, including exclusive skins and iconic moment bundles featuring fighters such as Israel Adesanya and Leon Edwards. However, despite receiving mostly positive reviews from critics, the game has not been completely free from controversy.

Recently, several players have taken to online forums to complain about crashing issues and matchmaking failures. In fact, EA Vancouver acknowledged some of those concerns by publishing a community feedback update on June 18. However, the biggest talking point surrounding the game appears to be an arcade-like mechanic known as the “Flow State,” which has divided opinions among players and reviewers alike. During the Flow State, the screen turns black-and-white or a gray-gold shadow effect, much like it is in games like Tekken or Mortal Kombat

Players argue that this takes away from the realistic simulation the game has been known for, and there is no way for players to toggle it off at the moment.

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While EA is actively developing a menu option allowing players to completely disable the visual and audio presentation of Flow State across both online and offline gameplay, several reviewers have pointed to additional issues, including ground-and-pound sequences feeling overly powerful and grappling mechanics remaining largely unchanged from last year’s version. As a result, some fans believe UFC 6 has not evolved as much as they initially expected. But that notion isn’t new, considering UFC 5 also faced such issues, especially in striking.

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For all those reasons and more, parts of the community have grown frustrated with the game despite its strong launch. Even though the EA developers recently released a July 2026 patch aimed at addressing several ongoing concerns, many players appear to be growing increasingly impatient, and they didn’t shy away from voicing it online.

Fans react to EA UFC 6 facing severe development issues

One fan drew a comparison between UFC 6 and its earlier edition, writing, “Game needs a lot of work. Why does UFC 5 (bottom) look so much better than UFC 6? And why is there an input delay on UFC 6? Makes the game unplayable.”

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Here, the user pointed out how the lighting appears much duller in UFC 6 compared to UFC 5, which, according to the fan’s post, looked significantly brighter. But soon, the backlash surrounding the game’s controversial Flow State mechanic began.

Another fan commented, “Please remove these impact effects. The gameplay is good this year. We don’t need unrealistic Street Fighter effects 🙏.” Another user called out the developers, EA Sports Vancouver, for planning to release their development patch in July:

“WE SHOULD NOT HAVE TO WAIT UNTIL JULY TO GET RID OF THESE AWFUL FLOW STATE VISUALS!! How hard is it to literally just turn them off?”

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According to a Newsweek review, Flow State, a feature absent from previous editions, was identified as one of the game’s biggest weaknesses. In fact, the outlet pointed out that the mechanic can reduce realism and occasionally feel “disruptive” during gameplay. Also, other outlets, including MMA Junkie, highlighted concerns regarding the mechanic and its impact on the overall experience. For now, the game is scheduled to receive a patch update in July, but it’s unlikely any major changes will arrive sooner.

Continuing the wave of criticism, another user commented on the game’s ground-strike mechanics being outdated, writing, “The ragdoll mechanic itself in 2026 is extremely outdated and a lazy way of simulating knockouts, but even for ragdolls, yours are specifically horrible. Can you fix the lighting?” Yet, that wasn’t the end of the complaints.

One fan noticed that the game lacked Josh Hokit on the roster and definitely seemed unhappy about the omission, writing, “Where tf is Hokit?!” Well, the game recently dropped a significant number of fighters from the roster. So, it’s possible that when the developers roll out a future update, Hokit and other notable names could find their way into the game.

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With the game finally released, the developers are expected to address these issues soon and make the overall experience much smoother for fans.