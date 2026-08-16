Unrest Inside Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia After Fan-Favorite Fighter Loses via Submission at UFC 330

Jeremiah Wells, the lone fighter from Philadelphia on tonight’s card, didn’t exactly receive a hero’s welcome from the crowd. His opponent, Myktybek Orolbai, looked like the clear fan favorite, with the Kyrgyz fighter receiving a massive pop from the Xfinity Mobile Arena audience while Wells was met with noticeable boos. However, after their welterweight bout ended in a massive upset, the unexpected tension spilled over into an abrupt moment of unrest.

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In the prelims, Wells used his boxing to neutralize Orolbai’s wrestling and found plenty of success. The 39-year-old American tagged his opponent multiple times on the feet before ultimately catching Orolbai with a well-timed shot in the third round. Wells then locked in a rare ninja choke to finish the fight at the 1:24 mark.

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The outcome was clearly not ideal for the fans, most of whom had come to cheer for Orolbai, with social media reports suggesting that one of his supporters got into a confrontation with a suited man inside the arena, creating a brief moment of unrest among the crowd in the stands.

“Orolbai fans get into it with someone who I can only assume is the mayor of Philadelphia,” Oscar Willis of the Mac Life sarcastically posted on X.

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This is a developing story…