Unwilling to Get ‘Destroyed,’ Merab Dvalishvili Doubles Down in Stance on Fighting Ilia Topuria

Merab Dvalishvili might be the most talented bantamweight ever in the world right now. His 12-fight winning streak includes some of the best fighters like Sean O’Malley, Jose Aldo, Henry Cejudo, and other fighters that the UFC has offered him so far. ‘The Machine’ even steamrolled through Umar Nurmagomedov the last time he fought, giving the ‘Young Eagle’ the first defeat of his life at the UFC 311 co-main event.

The Georgian has even accepted a rematch with Sean O’Malley at UFC 316 because he doesn’t want to leave any stone unturned. His last fight against ‘Suga’ at UFC 306 was too close for many. So, he wants to set the record straight—even with a broken toe. It shows that the reigning 135 lbs king won’t back down from any challenge. That mentality is inbuilt. However, Ilia Topuria is someone he’d happily avoid.

Merab Dvalishvili admits sparring beatdown against Ilia Topuria

Merab Dvalishvili and the Topuria brothers share a strong bond—not just because of their Georgian roots, but also out of mutual respect for each other’s skills. Although ‘The Machine’ has made his intentions clear before, he recently reiterated that he wouldn’t fight Ilia Topuria—not only because of their brotherhood, but also because he fears taking a serious beatdown.

During the Pound for Pound podcast, Dvalishvili was asked the same question. He replied, “Never! I will never fight Ilia first. He’s my brother, and I really love him. I’ve sparred with him, and he destroyed me. He’s stronger than me. So, let’s leave it at that. I’m not afraid to fight, but Ilia is my friend, a fellow Georgian, and I’m very comfortable in my 135 lbs weight class.”

It was already known that Merab would never fight his teammates. He avoided facing Aljamain Sterling for the belt, despite being the number one contender, and waited for the stars to align before finally going for the title. Keeping the bond before the belt has always been part of his character, and that sets him apart from many others.

However, since Ilia Topuria is no longer the featherweight champion, what’s stopping Merab from going for a two-division championship shot? The answer is interesting, to say the least—and once again, it reveals a lot about Merab’s personality.

Merab doesn’t feel confident against Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway

It’s true that ‘The Machine’ has been too much to handle for contenders in his weight class, and many believe he could do the same to featherweights. His cardio is definitely among the best in the sport, and combined with his wrestling, he could be a serious threat. But Merab’s humble nature shows he’s not confident against champions Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway.

Continuing the interview at Pound for Pound podcast, the champ said, “I don’t think I will go up and fight for the belt. Some match-ups? Yes. But, to be fight against like Volkanovski, I don’t think I’m not confident yet. I’m good here [135 lbs]. Especially, I have two friend in 145 lbs division. I have now Aljamain Sterling. He’s there too!”

It’s true that competition at 145 lbs would be much tougher for him, since he’d lose the size advantage and featherweights tend to carry more power. Still, he would do great against many of the top 10—and possibly even top 5—thanks to his relentless pressure and ability to maintain stamina deep into the later rounds.

With that being said, which fights do you think would make amazing matchups for Merab Dvalishvili if he decides to move up to featherweight in the future?