‘Upset’ Dana White Gets Pressured by Almost 200,000 Signatures for Jon Jones vs Tom Aspinall Fight

One of the biggest topics in the MMA community has been the impending heavyweight clash between the undisputed and the interim champions. With Tom Aspinall‘s career presumably held up, there is no date for his fight against Jon Jones. With two title holders, fans are calling for the fight to determine the decisive champion of the division. And since Jones is also playing coy with Aspinall, they’ve even started a petition to strip the consensus UFC GOAT of his title. And that is in the wake of him fighting just twice in two years.

UFC legends Chael Sonnen and Daniel Cormier have all been talking about the fight that fans want to see. They believe that the almost 200,000 signatures, or 178,413, to be exact, on that petition, will put pressure on Dana White soon enough. As time goes on, the UFC CEO might have to change his usual approach and go for one that us much sterner. With Jon Jones making him, the UFC, and Aspinall wait; White’s patience could soon run out.

If the fight still keeps getting delayed in the next few months, Chael Sonnen reckons Dana White will finally get “upset.” And that is the version of the UFC CEO that will get the fight done. ‘The American Gangster’ has put his money on the PPV featuring Jones and Aspinall as the headliner at Madison Square Garden in November being the destination.

“I’m just here to tell you, I think it [Jones vs Aspinall] goes down in November of this year. I just think ‘nice’ Dana’s worked on it,” Chael Sonnen stated on the Good Guy/Bad Guy show. “When ‘upset’ Dana works on it, ‘upset’ Dana comes along when the clock starts working against him. ‘Upset’ Dana will get that fight done, partner.”



Besides, the West Linn, Oregon legend, has already warned that Jon Jones needs to make his decision soon. If he doesn’t, he may have to face a side of Dana White that he was never fond of. Here’s what he had to say.

Chael Sonnen warns Jon Jones about ‘Angry’ Dana White

Jon Jones has been trolling Tom Aspinall for some time now amid his apparent avoidance of the interim champion. And while the English star also did his fair share of trolling, it still hasn’t amounted to anything because the back-and-forth just seems endless, with ‘Bones’ seemingly having an appetite for it. Given that this is the fight that Dana White wants, claiming to see dollar signs written all over it, Chael Sonnen claims Jones could face the ire of Dana White, which is something he has had to face when he was actively fighting at light heavyweight.

“Dana White, privately, does have a date and location. Privately, Dana White is going to work on bringing the fight to that date and location,” Sonnen said in the same episode of their ESPN show. “As we get closer to that date and location, if Dana does not succeed in getting that fight closer, he’s going to start to get angry… they have not had to deal with an angry Dana White. It’s not the same guy, and it’s not a guy that you want to say no to. I’ll leave it at that.”

Well, the signatures on the petitions are increasing with each passing day. And guess what? There seems to be a glimmer of hope that this fight will materialize soon. Jon Jones is now encouraging fans to get more signatures on it. Furthermore, he even claims to have “agreed” to the terms of the fight against Tom Aspinall. “Right now, Tom and I have agreed to wait for the UFC to make their announcements, so I legally can’t really talk about it,” Jones told a fan during a recent seminar in Thailand.

Well, what do you think? Is Jon Jones finally going to make this fight happen, or will Dana White have to take drastic measures? Let us know in the comments down below.