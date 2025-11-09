Uros Medic Inches Closer to Beat Alex Pereira’s KO Record After UFC Vegas 111 Win

Serbian fighter Uros Medic appears to be in a ‘hurry’ to climb the welterweight rankings. Literally! ‘The Doctor’ was paired with Muslim Salikhov on the undercard of UFC Vegas 111. And much like his previous fight, the Kings MMA team member ended the fight just as quickly as it began. The 32-year-old scored a vicious knockdown in the opening minute of the bout and followed that up with ground-and-pound, forcing the referee’s intervention.

This got him the first-round TKO win in just 63 seconds. However, this very win also appears to have helped the Serbian southpaw inch one step closer to a knockout record currently held by none other than the boogeyman of the light heavyweight division—Alex Pereira. And judging by Medic’s recent history, it wouldn’t be far-fetched to think that if Pereira doesn’t continue his dominance, that record may soon belong to the Serbian.

What record of Alex Pereira is Medic getting closer to?

Coming off his revenge win over Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 320 last month, Alex Pereira continues to make history. The Brazilian powerhouse currently holds the record for the most knockouts in the UFC since 2021, having finished eight opponents in devastating fashion. His list of victims includes Andreas Michailidis, Sean Strickland, Jamahal Hill, Jiří Procházka, and Magomed Ankalaev, among others.

Meanwhile, with his latest knockout victory, Uros Medic has brought his tally to six knockouts since 2021. This achievement puts the Serbian striker in third place behind Steve Garcia, who recently stopped David Onama to reach seven knockouts over the same period. As Jed I. Goodman highlighted on X, “Most UFC Knockouts Since 2021,” referencing a graphic from the UFC broadcast.

Medic’s rise has been explosive. In August, he scored an identical 63-second knockout over Gilbert Urbina. With such momentum, Medic is quickly closing in on the top spot. Not to mention, he has an incredible 100 percent finishing rate in the UFC. However, fighters like Joaquin Buckley, Kennedy Nzechukwu, Michal Oleksiejczuk, and Gregory Rodriguez—all tied with six knockouts since 2021—remain in striking distance of Pereira’s record.

Still, for Medic, the outcome of his latest fight was always obvious to him.

Uros Medic promises to do it “every god—mn time”

After his win over Salikhov, the 32-year-old took the mic to share his intentions going forward. “Everybody knows I come in here to fight,” he said. “Win or lose, I’m coming to put on a show. These guys need to stop skimming me on these bonuses. Sure, I lose sometimes, but I’m just a human being. I’m going to come back here and put on a show every god—mn time.”

“I said it’s going to be his kicking versus my boxing, and I know I’m going to come out on top.” Despite being known for his creative kicks and nasty power, Muslim Salikhov was visibly overwhelmed during the fight, as Medic came charging at him with everything he’s got. Regardless, the Serbian fighter is now 3-1 in his last four fights and 12-3 overall in his career.

Having said that, it appears Uros Medic is on his way to shatter the record currently held by Alex Pereira. However, he also has stiff competition on his way to the top. Do you think he can break the record?