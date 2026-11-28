Usman Nurmagomedov seems to have found a pretty wild way to revisit the street-fight controversy that recently landed him in legal trouble. Just weeks after his explosive altercation with Merab Dvalishvili and Saba Lazishvili, the PFL lightweight champion has now jumped into the comments of a street-fighting video from UFC welterweight contender Carlos Prates.

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The Brazilian posted a tongue-in-cheek tutorial on how to win a street fight, and Usman couldn’t resist adding his two cents.

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“Yo, Carlos Prates here, the number one welterweight contender in the world. And today I’m gonna teach you how to win a street fight. So first step, you need to find something shiny in your pocket,” Prates said in the video uploaded on Instagram.

He then pulled out an Alibarbar golden vape, tossed it into the air to distract his opponent, and followed up with a calf kick that knocked the man out.

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Usman Nurmagomedov reacted to the clip in the comments, writing, “Of course, things are a little different there, but this works too 😂.”

And Carlos Prates clearly got the reference, replying to the Dagestani fighter, “If you know, you know, brother.”

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Imago UFC FIGHT NIGHT PERTH, Jack Della Maddalena left of Australia and Carlos Prates of Brazil during their Welterweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at RAC Arena in Perth, Saturday, May 2, 2026. NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PERTH WESTERN AUSTRALIA AUSTRALIA PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxAUSxNZLxPNGxFIJxVANxSOLxTGA Copyright: xRICHARDxWAINWRIGHTx 20260503139167507950

The exchange comes just weeks after Usman and his brother Umar Nurmagomedov were caught up in a major brawl with Merab Dvalishvili and Saba ahead of RAF Abu Dhabi. Things got serious fast, with Usman, Umar, and several others initially sentenced to six months in prison, fined AED 300,000 each, and facing deportation after serving their sentences.

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That changed after ‘The Machine’ and Saba decided not to press charges and even asked for the Russians to be released. Usman Nurmagomedov, ‘Young Eagle’ and their teammates were subsequently freed, while the fines were reduced.

Still, neither Usman nor Umar Nurmagomedov has publicly apologized to the Georgians or taken responsibility for what happened. Both have stayed active on social media since their release, making Usman Nurmagomedov’s decision to joke about street fighting all the more interesting.

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The comment does not directly reference the Abu Dhabi incident, but its timing and wording have inevitably drawn attention. Usman Nurmagomedov suggesting that street fighting works differently “there,” while agreeing that Carlos Prates’ tactic works, could easily be seen as another sign that he has no regrets over what went down with Merab Dvalishvili and Saba.

‘The Nightmare,’ meanwhile, has a major fight ahead of him. The Brazilian is preparing to face Michael Morales in the co-main event of UFC 336 on January 30, 2027, with the interim welterweight title on the line as part of the Van vs. Kape card. But it’s clear that the fight prep has not stopped Prates from having some fun outside the cage.

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Carlos Prates backed Usman Nurmagomedov’s street fight against Merab Dvalishvili

Carlos Prates’ response to Usman Nurmagomedov is particularly notable because the Brazilian has previously taken a much more direct stance on the kind of behavior that sparked the Abu Dhabi confrontation.

While Usman Nurmagomedov, Umar, and the other Dagestani fighters involved faced widespread criticism over the incident with Merab Dvalishvili and Saba, ‘The Nightmare’ did not publicly condemn them.

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Instead, during an appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, he explained why he believes street fights follow an entirely different set of rules.

“It’s hard because we’re talking about a street fight. Street fights have no rules,” Prates told Ariel Helwani. “For example, you have a fight with my coach, and then you beat my coach. And then, some months later, I meet you in the U.S., in some UFC show or something, me and my friends, of course I’m going to beat you, and probably my friends are gonna help too.

“It’s a street fight… It’s the kind of thing I never do. But it’s a street fight, no rules.”

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That stance helps explain why Carlos Prates was comfortable joking with Usman about the street-fighting video. Instead of distancing himself from the PFL champion after the Abu Dhabi incident, the Brazilian has previously argued that bringing teammates into a street confrontation can happen when there is an existing dispute.

For now, Usman Nurmagomedov remains focused on deciding on his future move, as PFL and UFC both remain options for the fighter, while Prates prepares for a major fight of his own. But their latest exchange has surely once again put the Abu Dhabi controversy under the spotlight.