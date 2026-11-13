Usman Nurmagomedov Sentenced to Prison by Abu Dhabi Court While Merab Dvalishvili Walks Free

An Abu Dhabi court has reportedly delivered its verdict following the bloody altercation between Usman Nurmagomedov and Merab Dvalishvili which took place on Wednesday, November 11, 2026. The PFL lightweight champion was detained by police alongside several other individuals involved in the brawl. Following the incident, the court reportedly found Nurmagomedov and several of his associates guilty and sentenced them to prison.

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According to ongoing reports, Usman Nurmagomedov was sentenced to six months in prison for his involvement in the attack on Merab Dvalishvili in the hotel lobby. Five other individuals involved in the melee were also handed six-month prison sentences.

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The two individuals who filmed and published footage of the incident also reportedly received six-month prison sentences, along with fines for violating privacy laws. However, after reviewing the case, the court reportedly allowed Merab Dvalishvili and his friend Saba Lazishvili to avoid prison, releasing them on bail.

This is a developing story…