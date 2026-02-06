Usman Nurmagomedov Shares Update on PFL Future as He Nears Contract End

Will Usman Nurmagomedov re-sign with the PFL? Speculation continues to swirl around the undefeated lightweight champion, who has two fights remaining on his current contract. Recognized by the promotion as its reigning lightweight titleholder and top pound-for-pound fighter, Nurmagomedov is set to defend his belt at PFL Dubai this weekend, even as rumors of a potential UFC move continue to grow louder.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

With the UFC widely viewed as the sport’s pinnacle and teammates like Islam Makhachev and Umar Nurmagomedov already thriving there, questions about Usman’s long-term future have only intensified. Amid the uncertainty, Nurmagomedov has now addressed what comes next.

ADVERTISEMENT

Usman Nurmagomedov speaks out on his PFL future

“If they(PFL) will pay,” Usman Nurmagomedov told MMA Fighting. “We will see what’s going to happen. How much they are ready to pay. We will see.” Despite the rumors swirling, he praised the PFL and dismissed any reports of dissatisfaction under John Martin. “Of course, I’m happy. I’m a champion in PFL. There is a very good staff, there is good people and I’m so happy with them. We have a good relationship with PFL and a very kind relationship. I can be a star in PFL, too.”

Now, it’s clear that the Russian standout maintains a strong relationship with the PFL, which consistently treats him like a star. In fact, the undefeated fighter provides major value to the promotion. He first drew attention because of his Nurmagomedov lineage, but he quickly proved himself by winning fights consistently. Over his Bellator-PFL career, Usman Nurmagomedov fought nine times and competed for the belt five times.

“I have a name, of course, everybody knows. This is part of life if you’re Khabib’s brother. But even if you’re Khabib’s brother, if you’re not in the UFC, you can still make your legacy in other leagues, too, in PFL. Why not? If you’re not losing and you’re going to be beating all the guys, why not?” Usman Nurmagomedov added when asked if he’d likely continue with the PFL even after his contract ends.

ADVERTISEMENT

Over nearly five years in Bellator and PFL, he defeated fighters like Paul Hughes (twice), Alexander Shabliy, Benson Henderson, and Patricky Pitbull. However, most of these opponents lack widespread recognition, which continues to raise questions about his resume compared to the fighters in the UFC, where most are household names. “PFL has so many fighters. The problem is they’re not so popular,” Nurmagomedov explained.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Moreover, he highlighted that the PFL relies heavily on him, particularly in the Middle East, a predominantly Muslim region where his legendary cousin Khabib Nurmagomedov stands as an icon, while he continues chasing his goal of becoming the greatest lightweight in the world.

Inside Usman’s mind

This week, in a candid interview, Khabib Nurmagomedov confirmed that his cousin, Usman Nurmagomedov, has already reached the level of elite UFC lightweights like Ilia Topuria and Arman Tsarukyan, despite knowing that the PFL roster still cannot provide the champ with opponents of the same caliber.

ADVERTISEMENT

In addition, in his own view, Usman Nurmagomedov proves he is the best lightweight not because of his Dagestani heritage or family legacy, but because he consistently demonstrates his skill and maintains his undefeated 20-0 record.

“I’m the best lightweight in the world right now,” Nurmagomedov said. “But when somebody tells you ‘I’m the best,’ where I’m from, we are not the people who will say this. If you’re going to say this to me, I’ll agree. But if I’m going to call myself like that, it’s going to make me somebody who believes in himself, but I don’t believe in myself too much,” Usman Nurmagomedov told MMA Fighting.

Furthermore, like his brothers, Nurmagomedov places God first in everything.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I believe in God first of all and even then, everything is from God, my opinion. If we will talk about fighting, I’m for sure the best fighter in the world in lightweight right now,” he added.

What do you make of Usman Nurmagomedov’s move to the UFC?