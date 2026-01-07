Valentina Shevchenko Calls Out Journalists for Perpetuating Women’s MMA Stereotypes: “Many Listen and Repeat”

According to Valentina Shevchenko, women’s MMA doesn’t suffer from a lack of talent. It suffers from a lazy narrative. But that narrative didn’t appear out of thin air, it was seemingly built, repeated, and normalized by the very people meant to challenge it.

The two-time UFC flyweight champion isn’t arguing that every women’s fight is a masterpiece. She’s arguing something more uncomfortable: that many fans don’t even give women’s MMA a fair chance because they’ve been conditioned not to. How many times have you heard the joke? Bathroom break, tea time, beer run. It’s recycled so often it barely registers anymore. But that repetition, ‘Bullet’ says, is exactly the problem.

During a recent interview with Ushatayka, the issue was put bluntly. The interviewer referenced the aforementioned jokes, which are also used in Russian MMA circles, that the “main benefit” of women’s fights is that fans can step away while they’re on. Instead of reacting defensively, Shevchenko flipped the script.

She asked the journalist directly what he actually thought. And when he praised them as “excellent, highly technical” and “very interesting,” she replied, “That’s exactly the opinion that needs to be promoted.” Then came the core of her frustration.

Shevchenko said, “Most people don’t ask themselves what, how, or why. They just repeat what they’re told. Journalists broadcast things from their platforms, and many simply listen and repeat the same thing. In reality, people don’t actually think that way — they just say it because someone else said it. This phrase lives on only because it’s repeated without engaging the mind.”

VALENTINA SHEVCHENKO right punches ALEXA GRASSO left during women s flyweight title fight at T-Mobile Arena.

If MMA fans value truth over hype, why accept a recycled dismissal of women’s fights without scrutiny? Why assume disinterest before the first exchange even happens?

But Valentina Shevchenko didn’t stop at calling out the problem. She explained why women’s MMA deserves attention when it’s done right. “First of all, the beautiful form that highlights a great physique and athleticism. A woman shows not only strength, but also grace. She shows how she controls her body and demonstrates complex, varied techniques.”

She pointed to specific examples. “Spinning strikes — that’s very beautiful.” And then she added a line that quietly shattered another stereotype. When asked if she had ever knocked men out, Shevchenko didn’t hesitate. “Yes, a lot, especially with a spinning kick to the liver. Many times. People don’t expect it.” She laughed and declined to name names, but the message landed anyway.

Of course, context matters. Not every women’s bout is elite. But neither is every men’s fight. The sport has seen plenty of forgettable matchups across all divisions. That’s not a gender issue. It’s a matchmaking and skill gap issue. Yet only one side gets labeled as an automatic filler?

So who deserves the blame for the tea-time joke surviving into 2026? Valentina Shevchenko’s answer is clear. When journalists repeat lazy lines instead of challenging them, they don’t just reflect public opinion, they shape it. But moving on from the narratives, the champion is already in the crosshairs of a challenger gunning for her throne!

Rose Namajunas taps in Olympic bronze medalist for UFC 324 as she sets her sights on Valentina Shevchenko’s crown

While Valentina Shevchenko is fighting narratives outside the cage, the next wave of contenders is busy evolving inside it. And one of the most accomplished names in women’s MMA is quietly sharpening her tools with a very specific target in mind.

Rose Namajunas isn’t just returning at UFC 324 to help launch the UFC’s massive Paramount+ era. She’s continuing a calculated climb toward flyweight gold. And if that road leads to Valentina Shevchenko, there’s one major obstacle standing in the way first: Natalia Silva.

Speaking on her YouTube channel, Namajunas recently revealed, “We have this girl, Kristina Teachout, that’s coming in town. She’s a taekwondo bronze medalist, Olympian taekwondo practitioner.”

The reasoning was simple and strategic. “I’m very excited because obviously I’m fighting Natalia Silva, so she’s got that taekwondo base and everything like that. And she adapts it for MMA very well.” But Namajunas was careful to clarify the intent with, “We’re just kind of bringing her in just to kind of help with that and get my kind of dexterity up with my kicks and stuff, and reaction and timing, and everything like that.”

Bringing in an Olympic taekwondo medalist to sharpen timing and creativity isn’t about headlines. It’s about staying ahead in a division that’s evolving fast. Natalia Silva and the next generation of women’s MMA stars aren’t winning on reputation. They’re winning on details and growth, and that’s the disconnect Valentina Shevchenko is calling out. The sport is moving forward, but the conversation around it is lagging behind.