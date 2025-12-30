Valentina Shevchenko Urged to Issue Dana White an Ultimatum After Best Female Fighter of 2025 Win

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Valentina Shevchenko‘s 2025 didn’t feel particularly loud. There were no viral outbursts, manufactured rivalries, or frantic attempts for attention. Instead, it was a year based on something harder to market but far more difficult to sustain: control. While the sport swirled with new faces and shifting narratives, ‘Bullet’ quietly reminded everyone what top consistency looks like.

That explains why Chael Sonnen couldn’t overlook the disconnect, even as she openly celebrated her dominance. Valentina Shevchenko is the 2025 Female Fighter of the Year for multiple outlets, breaking records and demolishing champions from other divisions—all while competing in the co-main event. And that last bit is what truly bothered ‘The American Gangster.’

Chael Sonnen believes Valentina Shevchenko has earned leverage

Chael Sonnen did not hesitate in celebrating the fact that ‘Bullet’ is the 2025 Female Fight of the Year for ESPN. “Female fighter of the year, Valentina Shevchenko. I love that. I dote on the young lady. I think she is just the most amazing thing,” he said. However, this same accolade also helps him identify one big issue with the Dana White-led promotion right now.

‘The American Gangster’ noted how unusual it is for someone with her resume to be out of the main event spotlight. Emphasizing that she is still considered a secondary attraction, he added, “The importance of Valentina Shevchenko and her contributions to the sport to be named fighter of the year is almost impossible. Why? Because she does it in a co-main event position.”

What stood out most to the UFC legend wasn’t just the wins, but how ‘Bullet’ keeps evolving with each fight. He emphasized her ability to flip narratives mid-career: outwrestling Zhang Weili, adjusting after being outgrappled by Alexa Grasso, and then using that weakness as a weapon in their third rematch.

Sonnen further explained on his YouTube channel, “I did not think that Valentina looked like an older or aging fighter. I thought she looked like a fighter that was new, picking up new strategies, playing with new toys, and carrying that over to her title defenses.” That versatility is why Chael Sonnen believes this isn’t a one-off year for ‘Bullet.’

He boldly claimed Valentina Shevchenko may win Fighter of the Year again. But that’s where the warning comes in. If the accolades continue to pile up without a change in how she is promoted, ‘The American Gangster’ believes that the discussion must be shifted behind closed doors, as an ultimatum must be given to Dana White. He said, “If I were her, I would sit my management team down, I would let them know it’s the main event or else.”

Imago MMA: UFC 315 – Shevchenko v Fiorot May 10, 2025 Montreal, Quebec, CANADA Valentina Shevchenko red gloves reacts after defeating Manon Fiorot blue gloves during UFC 315 at Bell Centre. Montreal Bell Centre Quebec CANADA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xEricxBoltex 20250510_jhp_bb5_0286

No hedging, or excuses. Chael Sonnen argued that “fighter of the year” should be a main event; nothing less is acceptable. He added, “I would not listen to their twenty excuses as to why they can’t get any further. We’d have a hard talk, but it’s going to be main event or one of you is not going to be here.” And the justification for leverage is hard to ignore.

Shevchenko defeated Manon Fiorot in 2025, followed by a career-defining performance against Zhang Weili at UFC 322—a win that eliminated any last doubts about her place among the sport’s elite. At this point, the question is not whether Valentina Shevchenko deserves the recognition. The question is whether she is willing to demand it from the UFC CEO. And if she does, we may get to see a major clash where she might even headline the White House event.

Shevchenko claims a superfight with Kayla Harrison is a possibility

If leverage is the missing piece, the matchup itself could be the argument. After defeating Zhang Weili, Valentina Shevchenko noted that the result never felt safe in the moment. According to her, each exchange required caution because one misstep might have changed everything. That mentality matters here.

‘Bullet’ is not looking for easy defenses or legacy padding. She’s still wired to take risks. That’s when Kayla Harrison enters the conversation. When the idea of a superfight was proposed by none other than ‘Doug’ herself, Valentina Shevchenko didn’t dismiss it. “I think it’s one of the possibilities, yes. And I’ll consider that,” she told the press after UFC 322.

Kayla Harrison symbolizes everything different: stature, physical dominance, and a style ‘Bullet’ has never dealt with before. So, seeing how she loves new challenges, ‘Doug’ is the one she needs next. However, she isn’t rushing into it. Shevchenko stated she needed time to heal before committing to anything, with both flyweight contenders and bigger names on the table.

But the shift is clear. A Harrison battle is no longer speculative; it is a possibility. And if Valentina Shevchenko decides to fight for the spotlight Chael Sonnen believes she deserves, this is the kind of matchup that will force the UFC to listen.