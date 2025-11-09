Valter Walker Lashes Out After Getting Called Out by UFC Vegas 111 Debutant

Josh Hokit made sure every spotlight at UFC Vegas 111 was fixed firmly on him. In just 56 seconds, the Contender Series standout bulldozed Max Gimenis, scoring a first-round knockout that had fans on their feet and commentators scrambling for superlatives. But Hokit didn’t stop with fists. The heavyweight debutant grabbed the mic and unleashed a post-fight promo straight out of a pro wrestling script.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Draped in an American flag bandana, he spat rhymes and confidence in equal measure as he stated, “I’m the talk of the town, the U.S.A. sound, the most profound, the boy toy, the ladies’s joy, the master of disaster, the truth-speaking pastor’s pastor, the biggest arm, the most charm, the one that’s going to do all the harm.” The crowd roared, but then came the twist, “I already stomped two Brazilians, and I’m looking for a third. Valter Walker, you absolutely suck!” and that lit the fuse!

ADVERTISEMENT

Josh Hokit’s call-out of Valter Walker at UFC Vegas 111 gets a fiery response from the Brazilian

Valter Walker, known for his ice-cold composure inside the cage, wasn’t amused. The Brazilian fighter, fresh off four consecutive heel-hook finishes, snapped back online, and his words were laced with venom. “You piece of s—. I’ll kick your head and force you to respect our culture. Take my name out of your mouth, I give the orders you trash,” Walker wrote in a furious response captured by Damon Martin on X.

He wasn’t done with that as he further added, “One question, what shoe size do you wear?” a warning implying he would finish Hokit with his signature heel hook submission, a move rarely seen in MMA, or the heavyweight division for that matter. The message was unmistakable: Hokit’s rhymes had crossed a line, and Brazil’s next heavyweight hopeful wasn’t laughing.

ADVERTISEMENT

Valter Walker’s rage didn’t come out of nowhere. Recently, he revealed the brutal aftermath of his win over Louie Sutherland at UFC 321. According to him, “I felt in the fight. When he kicked me, I feel my leg broke. When he kicked me, my leg [broke], and when I put it back on the ground, I felt my foot [wasn’t] listening to me.”

Despite suffering a fractured fibula seconds into the bout, the Brazilian had kept his poker face and went for the takedown, knowing one more kick could end his night. And yet, he still found a way to win as he landed his fourth heel-hook just 84 seconds into the bout. So, maybe that’s why when Hokit, an undefeated American rookie with one UFC win, called him out and mocked Brazilian fighters, Walker’s patience snapped.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

He wasn’t just defending pride. He was defending a legacy built through pain and perseverance, but it’s not just rookies who have come under fire, as Valter Walker recently also took aim at the heavyweight champion, Tom Aspinall!

Walker blasts Tom Aspinall for making heavyweights “look bad”

The Brit retained his title in controversial fashion at UFC 321 after his clash with Ciryl Gane ended in a no-contest. Both eyes poked, Aspinall couldn’t continue, a decision that split fans and fighters down the middle. Some sympathized with the champion’s injury. Others, including Walker, saw weakness where they expected resolve.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to Inside Fighting, Walker stated, “This makes me little bit upset, Tom made the heavyweights look bad. Because we are big guys, strong guys—this guy poked you in the eye one time, they gave you five minutes to recover, and you pulled out of the fight. He made us heavyweights look bad.”

For Valter Walker, this wasn’t about disrespect. It was about honor. The Brazilian, who, as we mentioned earlier, fought through a broken leg to secure a win, made it clear that the warrior spirit shouldn’t waver under pressure. He continued, “I think we are like gladiators from the new era, before, guys used to fight to death. And now you don’t need to fight to death. There’s one guy to save your life. You need to give your maximum. I broke my leg and felt something was wrong, but I kept fighting to the finish.”

As such, Valter Walker isn’t pulling punches, verbally or otherwise. Between blasting a brash newcomer like Josh Hokit and questioning Tom Aspinall’s warrior spirit, the Brazilian has made one thing crystal clear: he’s not here to play nice. His message to both men couldn’t be louder if he screamed it through a megaphone: real fighters don’t quit, and respect must be earned the hard way. Yet, with his leg still healing and emotions running hot, the question remains, will Walker’s words turn into a fight, or just fuel more fire online?