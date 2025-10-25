Valter Walker’s Heel Hook Win Over Tom Aspinall’s Ex-Rival’s Teammate Gives Fans Answer to His Beef With “Peppa Pig”

UFC 321 prelims turned into a decision fest, with four fights going to the judges’ hands on the trot. So, all eyes were on the heavyweight clash between Valter Walker and Louie Sutherland to deliver the first finish for the Abu Dhabi crowd. And as the night went on, the Brazilian rose to the occasion, proving to be the UFC’s new heavyweight sensation with a record-breaking performance, topped off by a bold callout that got the fans buzzing.

Right from the opening bell, Walker began targeting Sutherland’s legs, landing hard kicks to slow down his movement. But ‘The Clean Monster’ soon shot for a takedown, and after landing a few strikes on the ground, he locked in his signature heel hook. Just like that, Walker tied fellow Brazilian Rousimar Palhares’ record by scoring his fourth consecutive heel-hook submission win, defeating Sutherland, who happens to be the teammate of Tom Aspinall’s former opponent, Stuart Austin.

After the fight, Valter seized the mic and called out Hamdy Abdelwahab, who had also picked up a win over Chris Barnett earlier that night. In his post-fight interview, Walker said, “I fight maybe in November in Qatar with the Egyptian. The Hammer. What his name, he just won the fight. Hamdy. I want Hamdy, November, let’s go. You just takedown this Peppa Pig, Chocolate Peppa Pig, and you think you have wrestling?”

For those unversed, Valter Walker had previously called Chris Barnett “Chocolate Peppa Pig” in an interview with reporter João Marcos from SextoRounds. After his stellar win in front of the Abu Dhabi crowd, Walker seized the moment to double down on that remark while calling out his next opponent. Following his bold callout, UFC fans around the world couldn’t help but react to that unexpected moment.

Fans react to Valter Walker’s 4th heel-hook victory

One fan quickly chimed in to point out, “Valter Walker has found the heavyweight cheat code.” And after the Brazilian scored his 4th heel hook win in a row, it feels like he might have cracked a code where he only finishes fights with them. Also, surprisingly, his opponent didn’t even see it coming, which showed just how slick that was!

Another fan laid out a very interesting comment saying, “At this point, I think we should prohibit Valter Walker from winning fights by anything other than heel hook. Make this man Imanari roll at HWs every fight. #UFC321.” Here, the user pointed out that Valter Walker should use the “Imanari roll,” which is the setup move that actually leads to the inside heel hook — the submission itself. And the Brazilian might actually win more fights using this method. Surely, the Brazilian might use this move again on Hamdi Abdelwahab, whom he also called out.

Then another fan wrote, “Valter Walker does it again. The foot collector!” Well, that would’ve been a solid moniker for Valter Walker instead of ‘The Clean Monster.’ He even showed up with a bloody heel-foot pendant at the UFC 321 weigh-ins, and that’s why “The Foot Collector” would absolutely suit him, as he got his 4th win via heel hook.

Lastly, a fan dropped an adorably hilarious comment, “Valter Walker called out Hamdy Abdelwahab, just said that Chris Barnett was Peppa Pig. I watch way too much Peppa Pig with my daughter so that comparison hit hard LOL #UFC321.” That was actually a very unexpected callout from Walker, and it has made some rounds on social media as well.

With that said, as Valter Walker gets this amazing victory at the UFC 321 prelims, who do you think should be his next opponent? Do you think he’ll face the Egyptian he originally called out, or does the promotion have another name in mind? Let us know in the comments section below.