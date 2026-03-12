Valter Walker Storms the Ring to Cancel Fight at Hype FC Brazil

The crowd inside Rio de Janeiro’s Farmasi Arena expected chaos at Hype FC Brazil. They just didn’t expect UFC’s Valter Walker, who was acting as the ring announcer, to cancel a fight in the middle of it. What unfolded during one of the undercard bare-knuckle bouts quickly became one of the strangest moments of the night.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

With the card already packed with unusual matchups, grappling exhibitions, and high-profile names like Arman Tsarukyan and Muhammad Mokaev on the bill, the undercard fight between Mauricio Queiroz and Leonardo Guimarães seemed like a routine scrap. Instead, it ended with the UFC heavyweight storming into the ring and effectively shutting the fight down. Reports from MMA journalist Guilherme Cruz explain the fiasco on X as it happened in real time.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Fight is called off by Walker. This is insane,” Cruz wrote. “Valter Walker enters the ring and say if they don’t fight for real they’re cancelling the fight and no one’s getting paid. Absolute scenes at Hype. Say they have 10 seconds to brawl or it’s off. Official result according to the referee: ‘cancelled.’”

For anyone watching live, the sequence felt closer to a pro-wrestling storyline than a traditional combat sports event. Valter Walker, later described as the de facto commissioner, entered the ring multiple times during the first round, urging both fighters to throw more punches. At one point, he even remained inside the ropes while chanting into the microphone, rallying the crowd and pushing the fighters to pick up the pace.

ADVERTISEMENT

Eventually, the spectacle reached its breaking point. Instead of allowing the fight to continue, Walker and the referee halted the bout entirely. From Walker’s perspective, the problem wasn’t simply inactivity. According to the promotion’s commentary team, officials believed the fighters weren’t competing in “good faith.” In other words, there was suspicion that both athletes were hesitating rather than truly committing to the fight. Hence, they endorsed Walker’s move to cancel the fight.

ADVERTISEMENT

That explanation came shortly after the stoppage as commentator Corey Erdman relayed the promotion’s decision during the broadcast.

“Hype FC have determined that the previous fight between Boni and Guimares was that the fighters, in their words, ‘were not acting, not fighting in good faith,” Erdman said. “And so the fight was cancelled on the fly. And so our instincts were correct.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Still, even that clarification didn’t make the moment feel less surreal. A ring announcer entering the ring, giving fighters a countdown to brawl, and then canceling the fight entirely is something rarely seen in professional competition. The commentary team, led by Robin Black, leaned into the madness, treating Walker’s antics as part of the “Hype” brand’s identity, which seemed to be “anything can happen.” But this wasn’t the only chaotic viral moment from the event.

ADVERTISEMENT

Valter Walker becomes the ring announcer and fight commissioner for Hype FC

Outside of the abrupt fight cancellation, the promotion delivered another scene that felt closer to live entertainment than a traditional fight card. With the crowd already buzzing in Rio, Valter Walker once again stepped into the spotlight, this time not to cancel a fight, but to create one on the spot.

After one of the final bare-knuckle fights wrapped up, Walker grabbed the microphone and invited the event’s reported head of security into the ring. Then things escalated even further. Looking toward the crowd, he called for a volunteer to step in and challenge the man.

ADVERTISEMENT

Incredibly, someone accepted. One audience member climbed through the ropes and suddenly found himself in a real bare-knuckle fight with the security guard. A referee stepped in to oversee the action as the two began throwing punches, all the while Valter Walker remained in the ring speaking into a microphone.

For a few seconds, the crowd erupted. But reality quickly caught up with the volunteer. Once the fan realized what he had stepped into, he tried to verbally quit the fight. Valter Walker briefly paused the action, almost like a timeout. But the bout resumed moments later before officials finally decided to stop the mismatch. By the time the dust settled, Hype FC Brazil had delivered exactly what it seemed designed to produce: moments people couldn’t stop talking about.