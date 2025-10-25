Valter Walker Teasing Khabib Nurmagomedov, Khamzat Chimaev-esque Strategy Sparks Panic Among UFC 321 Fans

At UFC 321, Valter Walker looks to make a statement against Louie Sutherland in a heavyweight clash. The Brazilian seems ready to channel some legendary energy before stepping inside the Octagon. Although ‘The Clean Monster’ rides a three-fight winning streak, he’s eager to grab his fourth win with some Dagestani and Chechen flair that’s already catching fans’ attention.

Before the fight, Walker shared a video of himself trimming his mustache while keeping the beard on Instagram, then flashing Khabib Nurmagomedov’s iconic 29-0 gesture as Khamzat Chimaev’s entrance music played in the background. “Magamed mode activated,” his translated caption read. With that, the heavyweight sensation made it clear that he’s bringing some serious championship energy to the Octagon in search of his fourth UFC victory by actually giving a tribute to two of the most dominant title holders in the promotion. It could also be a nod to the location, Abu Dhabi, where Russian Muslim fighters enjoy massive fan support.

Interestingly, this isn’t the first time the Walker brothers have shown Dagestani-Chechen inspiration. Earlier, Johnny Walker pulled off the same gesture before his fight against Zhang Minyang at UFC Shanghai, where he almost looked like ‘Borz’ himself. Even in the fight, the light heavyweight wasted no time shooting for a takedown right from the start, a move that fans truly appreciated.

But this time, as Valter Walker has shaved off his mustache, will he immediately shoot for a takedown in his fight with Louie Sutherland? And that’s exactly what created panic among fans, because last time, Johnny Walker wasn’t able to land the takedown in the first attempt and ended up on the bottom. Although the Brazilian 205er won the fight in Shanghai, there was still a big chance he could have lost the bout against such a dangerous opponent.

17 days ago, Valter Walker was scheduled to fight Mohammad Usman at UFC Fight Night: Oliveira vs. Gamrot. And now, as ‘The Clean Monster’ gets ready to put on the anticipated heavyweight show of the night, fans are actually fearing that he might also fail to land that first takedown and might not end up winning like his brother.

Fans warn Valter Walker as he channels Khabib and Khamzat energy ahead of UFC 321

One fan quickly chimed in and reminded Valter, “Brother, just make sure you get the perfect takedown. Cause your brother messed up last time. Hilariously, he got the W.” And that’s true! If he actually messes up the takedown like Johnny did in the opening minutes of the UFC Shanghai main event, things might go south for him really fast.

Following that comment, another fan dropped, “Bro is not Johnny Walker 😂😂.” Well, not totally sure, but the user might be pointing out either that Valter won’t make the same mistake his brother did, or that he won’t get the victory like Johnny, even after failing the takedown. Then another fan spotted a striking resemblance to Khamzat Chimaev and wrote, “Just missing the shark scar,” pointing out that with a scar, Valter would look exactly like ‘Borz.’

After that, another fan gave him a Russian nickname, “Magomed Valter Walkov.” Also, one user put his trust in Valter to get a knockout, writing, “I bet on your knockout my brother!” Well, Walker actually finished three of his last fights via heel hooks, so he might look for a knockout this time. Lastly, another fan wrote, “The crazy best people in the UFC,” pointing out how ‘The Clean Monster’ and his brother are both hilarious for pulling off the same funny gesture before a fight.

That said, do you think Valter Walker can actually get his fourth win in the UFC in the land of the desert? Or is adversity waiting for him? Let us know in the comments below.