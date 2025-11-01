UFC Vegas 110 Octagon/Ring Girls: Will Chrissy Blair, Red Dela Cruz, and Brookliyn Wren Be at Garcia vs. Onama?

Steve Garcia and David Onama are set to headline UFC Vegas 110 at the Apex. It’s a card centered on rising talent and high stakes, as both men look to stamp themselves as future contenders. But as fight fans gear up for the violence, another question often pops up before the opening bell: who will be cage-side as UFC Octagon girls?

Recent Apex events offer clues. Red Dela Cruz and Brookliyn Wren were present at UFC Vegas 107 when Maycee Barber and Erin Blanchfield headlined. Meanwhile, Wren and Chrissy Blair worked Taira vs. Park at UFC Vegas 108. With that rotation pattern, fans now speculate whether all three will return under the lights for Garcia vs. Onama. So, what do we know about these fan-favorites as UFC heads back to Las Vegas?

All about Chrissy Blair, Red Delacruz, and Brookliyn Wren ahead of UFC Vegas 110

Let’s start with Red Dela Cruz, the trailblazer. She made history as the first Filipina Octagon Girl, winning the UFC Octagon Girl Search and quickly becoming a global face. The Manila-born star co-hosted Miss Universe Singapore 2015, graced covers like Maxim Australia and Women’s Fitness Australia, and today boasts 426K Instagram followers. Her posts blend travel, fitness, and glam, showcasing a career bigger than just fight night appearances.

Chrissy Blair, age 36, brings veteran status and business savvy. Represented by Major Model Management in New York, she’s worked with heavyweight brands like GUESS, Maxim, and Sports Illustrated. Beyond modeling, Blair co-founded Kalumi, a beauty-and-nutrition brand selling collagen protein bars. With 193K followers, she mixes lifestyle content and behind-the-scenes work while keeping her private life separate from the spotlight.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Red Dela Cruz U͟F͟C͟® (@red_delacruz)

Then there’s Anchorage-native Brookliyn Wren, 31, who joined the UFC in 2017 after a childhood spent in pageants. Known for her bright personality, Wren is popular with fans and boasts 125K followers, built through fashion campaigns, travel posts, and her UFC presence. Like many ring girls, she keeps romance off social media, but her career speaks loudly enough.

Net worth of UFC Octagon girls

A common misconception? The UFC Octagon girls are just paid per event. In reality, most of their wealth comes from careers far beyond the cage. According to Sports Brief, UFC ring girls usually earn $1,000 to $5,000 per event, plus around $5,000 more for PPV cards.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

But endorsements are the real currency. Red Dela Cruz has a global modeling résumé, magazine covers, international campaigns, and brand partnerships. While her exact fortune isn’t public, it’s clear she earns far beyond UFC appearances.

Brookliyn Wren’s income from UFC reportedly ranges from $24,000 to $30,000 annually, depending on card frequency. Add in fashion and sponsorship work, and she solidifies herself as a rising brand figure. Chrissy Blair stands at the top end, with an estimated $1 million to $5 million net worth, thanks to years in high-end modeling and her successful wellness company.

What ties them together is versatility, modeling, entrepreneurship, and influencer marketing. UFC might be where fans see them most, but it’s just one chapter in their business portfolios. As such, with Garcia vs. Onama approaching, the Octagon lights will shine on two hungry featherweights chasing their place in the rankings at UFC Vegas 110. And just outside those lights, the UFC’s ring-side ambassadors could once again add that signature touch to fight night!