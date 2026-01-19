Vegas Matt Told to Issue a $1 Million Challenge Against Dana White

Dana White is a well-known gambler, frequently seen placing high-stakes bets in casinos. Vegas Matt, meanwhile, is no stranger to that world either, boasting years of experience in high-roller gambling. He has even documented White’s extravagant casino escapades over time. However, Matt has set his sights on an even bigger ambition in his gambling journey.

Matt recently appeared on The Iced Coffee Hour podcast with Graham Stephan and Jack Selby, where he revealed his desire to place a million-dollar bet. “I’ve talked about doing a million-dollar hand,” Matt told the duo. “The problem is no one will take the action.” This prompted Selby to suggest a head-to-head showdown with Dana White.

Vegas Matt would love to put a million on the line

Having known the UFC CEO, Matt wondered whether White would take a million-dollar hand. “Does Caesars or whoever take a million a hand? I don’t know. I thought it was like 250,” Matt enquired. This prompted one of the hosts to suggest that they cut out the middleman and place the wager just between the two.

“Well, that would be illegal,” Matt responded. The gambling YouTuber claimed he would definitely be open to placing the wager with White. “I’d love to see him again. I haven’t seen him in a while,” Matt added during the interview. He even remembers playing with White in the past, when they made big money.

“Me, Steve and Dana played slots, and Dana’s like, slots?” Matt remembered. “What the hell’s wrong with you guys? And then Steve was like fast-spinning $250, spinning Huff and Puff… We were chopping the ticket, so I’m like, slow down there, Steve… We won like $37,000. And then Dana’s like, wow, that’s really cool. And it was a great video, and Dana was very nice. I don’t know him well enough.”

Imago May 20, 2023, LAS VEGAS, LAS VEGAS, NV, United States: LAS VEGAS, NV – May 20: Dana White speaks with the press following the event at UFC Apex for UFC Vegas 73 – Dern vs Hill – Event on May 20, 2023 in LAS VEGAS, United States. LAS VEGAS United States – ZUMAp175 20230520_zsa_p175_090 Copyright: xLouisxGrassex

He confessed that he has no way of contacting Dana White, so he couldn’t ask the UFC CEO whether he would like to place a million-dollar bet. “But that would be really cool. If you guys arrange that, I’ll definitely go,” he concluded in the podcast. However, the question is—will White agree to the mega bet, especially since reports claim he has piles of gambling debt?

Dana White owes $25 million in gambling debt

According to a report from September last year, White has a staggering gambling debt of at least $25 million. Citing an anonymous source, the outlet claims the debt is owed to Red Rock Casino in Las Vegas, with the total possibly rising as high as $50 million due to credit extended for high-limit baccarat and blackjack.

White has never shied away from his reputation as a high-stakes gambler. He once described himself as a “degenerate gambler” and previously claimed to have won millions at the tables. However, he has also been open about his losses. Recalling one infamous night on Lex Fridman’s podcast, White said, “I end up leaving and going home that night, and I lost like ($80,000).”

That confidence quickly vanished when reality set in. “Dana, you lost $3 million last night,” a casino host later told him.

Clearly, Dana White doesn’t shy away from megabets. So, it wouldn’t be far-fetched to think he would welcome the million-dollar wager from Vegas Matt. But will White win?