Venezuelan Native Makes Teary Confession to UFC Legend’s Wife After U.S. Captured Maduro

Essentials Inside The Story UFC legend Junior Dos Santos shared a message from a Venezuelan neighbor, who expressed "tears of happiness" following the capture of Nicolás Maduro.

What pushed the US to take this extreme step?

While Santos' neighbor expressed delight, the US has drawn significant criticism owing to its actions.

A UFC legend has relayed a message from a Venezuelan citizen following a recent U.S. strike on the country. Tensions between Washington and Venezuela had been building over the past six months. On Saturday morning, those tensions resulted in President Donald Trump ordering a strike that resulted in the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife.

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi claimed the deposed Venezuelan leader and his wife, Cilia Flores, will face criminal charges in New York, with sources indicating the case is linked to an alleged drug trade. As world leaders condemn the move, former UFC heavyweight champion Junior Dos Santos revealed a message his wife received from their Venezuelan neighbor.

Junior Dos Santos’ neighbor hopes for further action

“Such [an] emotional message that a lovely neighbor from Venezuela sent to my wife today,” wrote on X while sharing a screenshot of the message that he received.

“Hi, Isadora! Happy New Year to you and your beautiful family,” the message read. “Thank you so much for being so attentive. I have truly cried tears of happiness, and I am deeply grateful that this is finally happening,” the message continued, referring to Maduro’s capture. “I understand that it is a whole process that will take time, but at least it has begun—and that is what matters most!”

Santos doesn’t have a recorded history of living in the country, nor does his second wife, Isadora Santos. As such, he could have meant neighbor in territorial terms.

Maduro had been the president of the country since 2013. Notably, numerous international organizations, including the United Nations, Human Rights Watch (HRW), Amnesty International, and the International Criminal Court (ICC), have documented systematic human rights abuses and crimes against humanity during his tenure.

The Venezuelan individual further added that they hope Maduro’s supporters are also captured. “We also have to wait and hope that they manage to capture those who were accompanying Maduro, since they remain a danger as long as they are free. God willing, they will be captured as well,” the message continued.

“The truth is that it has been wonderful news to know that my country can begin a different path, and that the United States has been able to make this dream a reality,” the message concluded. Despite the positive reaction to the President’s capture from this citizen, America’s move has garnered hefty criticism.

The United States has set a dangerous precedent

The United States has been accused of violating international law by capturing President Nicolás Maduro and his wife. The UN Secretary General António Guterres warned the operation set a “dangerous precedent,” stressing the need for “full respect – by all – of international law, including the UN charter.”

France’s foreign minister Jean-Noël Barrot said the operation “violates the principle of not resorting to force that underpins international law.” Meanwhile, Spain’s prime minister, Pedro Sánchez, added that Madrid would not support “an intervention that violates international law and pushes the region toward a horizon of uncertainty and belligerence.”

Brazilian president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva said the US had “crossed an unacceptable line,” comparing the action to “the darkest moments of [US] interference in Latin America.” China condemned what it called “hegemonic behaviour,” urging the U.S. to “stop violating the sovereignty and security of other countries.”

Despite the pushback, allies like Argentina’s Javier Milei celebrated, posting, “Liberty advances! Long live Liberty!”

It’s a critical point in time for both countries, as the coming days will dictate what happens in Venezuela. What do you make of Dos Santos’ post? Do let us know in the comments section!