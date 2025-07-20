Versace Model Islam Dulatov Risks Career by Fighting With Injury as He Eyes 170-Lbs Belt After UFC 318 Highlight Finish

From the ramps to the Octagon, Islam Dulatov just proved he’s built different. Once a model for elite brands like Versace, Dulatov made his UFC debut at UFC 318 against Adam Fugitt, and it couldn’t have gone better. He silenced the doubters with a brutal first-round knockout, showing the world that his jawline isn’t the only dangerous thing about him. But in the heat of adrenaline and glory, Dulatov may have made a reckless move—one that could cost him his entire career.

After his remarkable victory at UFC 318, the model-turned-fighter sat down with the media to discuss his plans. Amid the plethora of questions coming his way, one reporter asked him about his hand, having seen it in a cast just days before the fight. Responding to the question, Dulatov stated, “I think I broke my thumb last week in the sparring already, you know. And yeah, in this fight, I gave an uppercut and had some… I don’t know what it is now. I have to check it. But yeah.”

When the reporter asked whether the injury was painful, Dulatov stated, “It’s okay. I mean, Sean talked to me. I told him I can fight next week. So yeah. Is it, uh, is it a bit scary when you’re, you know, waiting so long for the debut and then you suffer an injury like a week out?” Dulatov certainly took a big risk taking the fight on a broken thumb, as things could have gone south pretty quickly if he had not been so vigilant about it.

Interestingly, the model-turned-fighter is planning to take the 170 lbs UFC gold sooner or later. In the same conversation, Dulatov expressed his willingness to fight for the title, “I want to take my time for this, you know. I mean, I’ve grown up, I’ve made big steps from each fight, and, um, you know, actually, it will take as long as it takes.

He further added, “I mean, I waited so long for this opportunity to fight in the UFC. I mean, now two more years or something like that, you know, it will not change anything. I want to fight for the title when I’m in my prime, and, uh, yeah, we will get there soon.” With his eyes set on the 170-lbs gold, Dulatov has alerted all of the top prospects within the welterweight division. Well, before he became a hotshot within the division, let’s have a look at who he is.

Islam Dulatov – Dana White’s new hottest bet for the welterweight division

Apart from being a model, what more do we know about Islam Dulatov? Well, the model-turned-fighter’s life is nothing short of luxurious, much like Arman Tsarukyan’s. He was born on August 2, 1998, in Urus-Martan, Chechnya, Russia. In 2007, his entire family migrated to Düsseldorf, Germany, as refugees during the Second Chechen War.

Despite their shortcomings, his family became one of the most influential families in the region with multiple businesses under their banner. At the UFC 318 press conference, when one of the reporters asked Dulatov about his businesses, he stated, “We don’t actually… I don’t have the JAD launch. But we have a lot of other businesses, like JADOK, cut-out barber shops, restaurants, and all this stuff, you know. But yeah, you know, I mean… I started with modeling, you know. When we came to Germany as refugees, we had nothing there.

Starting his career as a model, Dulatov worked with tons of top brands such as Gucci, Versace, and Hugo Boss. He was even named as one of the top 10 male models in 2018 by British Vogue. He has held an exclusive contract with Versace and appeared in GQ and Vogue publications.

Immensely successful in his modelling career, Dulatov’s MMA career is equally impressive. With a career record of 12 victories and 1 defeat, he has finished most of his opponents in the very first round. Out of his 12 victories, he has finished 11 of them in the very first round. With the intention to rule the welterweight division, Dulatov has stepped into the Dana White-led UFC to cement himself as the next big star, but will he be able to navigate his way across the demons of the welterweight division? Time will tell.