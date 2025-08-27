Veteran Criminal Lawyer Delivers Verdict on Raja Jackson’s Case as Syko Stu’s Health Concern Grabs Spotlight

“From what I hear, he is having a hard time. He has no recollection of what happened.” This is what Douglas ‘The Epic’ Malo, the wrestler who jumped in to save Syko Stu, said on the Scaling Up Podcast yesterday. He described the terrifying ordeal Stu has been going through since Raja Jackson attacked him at the Knokx Pro Wrestling event. According to Malo, Stu was “choking on his blood” and had broken teeth from the assault. The situation turned out to be far worse than anyone expected. As a result, one question soon emerged: Will Raja Jackson face prison time?

The confrontation escalated when, before the show, Stuart Smith (known as Syko Stu) smashed a beer can over Raja’s head, which is what then led to Rampage Jackson’s son attacking Stu. That incident has already sparked debate, raising doubts about whether the 25-year-old will face jail time or not, because of Stu’s prior provocation. Meanwhile, the LAPD has already officially launched an investigation, which also adds to the looming trouble for Raja. And, to shed some light on the legal side of the fiasco, a veteran defense lawyer from South Florida has now weighed in with his opinion on how precarious Raja’s situation could be.

Lawyer explains why Raja Jackson’s legal situation is not as dire as it seems

Patrick C. Donahue, Esq. appeared as a guest on Combat Sport analyst Jimmy Smith’s podcast. After having some discussions over the difference between attempted murder and battery, Jimmy asked a valid question: “If you say, ‘I’m gonna hit this guy until someone stops me,’ someone might not stop you until the person is dead. Did he really hurt himself with that statement?” The veteran lawyer responded, “I don’t think so. A good lawyer would be able to fight this case if anything is filed. Because remember, in a vacuum, if you say, ‘I’m gonna beat this guy until I kill him,’ that looks bad. But if you say that as a pro wrestler, where is the line? What’s real, and what’s fake? I know it sounds crazy, but I’ve been thinking about this. It feels like a magician who actually sawed a person in half!”

The criminal defense lawyer argued that Raja’s case is complicated because the incident happened in a professional wrestling environment, where most of the action is scripted or fake. That argument echoed UFC star Chael Sonnen, who also raised a similar point, even suggesting this could be turned into a kayfabe storyline. Still, the fact remains—Syko Stu was left in a hospital after the assault, which rarely happens in wrestling shows. So, whether Raja Jackson actually faces legal consequences for crossing that line is something only time will tell. But the attorney still feels a good lawyer could mount a good enough defense to help his case.

However, much of the public sentiment is still of Rampage Jackson’s son possibly ending up behind bars. Nevertheless, a wrestling legend who has been part of the scene for years has pointed the finger at the indie wrestler, Syko Stu, blaming him for sparking the chain of events that led to Raja’s actions.

Mark Henry blames Syko Stu for provoking Rampage’s son

Raja Jackson has been taking the majority of the heat for how things unfolded. But both fans and experts have also directed blame at the promotion for allowing him in the ring in the first place. Wrestling legend and former WWE heavyweight champion Mark Henry didn’t hold back either. He took shots at Knokx Pro Wrestling while also pointing out that Stu shouldn’t have provoked an untrained man like Rampage’s son, who isn’t even a wrestler.

In a TMZ interview, Henry stated, “That’s what happens when people are not experienced to our business, and you have to be fully educated, you got to be fully trained. I don’t know the full story, but I do know what I saw, and it looked like he wasn’t smart to what was going on, and the dude that was messing with him bit off more than he can chew.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

As Henry explained, since Raja Jackson isn’t a professional wrestler and isn’t familiar with the showmanship side of pro wrestling, he took Stu’s beer can attack more personally. So yes, the entire situation wasn’t very smart as the WWE superstar pointed out.

With that being said, do you think Rampage Jackson's son will be jailed after hurting the professional wrestler badly?