Veteran UFC Analyst Unveils “Biggest Difference” After Paramount Replaced ESPN With $7.7 Billion Deal

UFC’s shift to Paramount with a $7.7 billion deal might mean that fewer people actually watch the whole card. There’s no longer an $80 commitment to watch the whole card. Now people can watch the main event only and not feel like they’re wasting money. The takeaway is that more people will watch some UFC fights. Possibly a lot more. Reports from Paramount claim that the UFC 324 main card averaged 4.96 million viewers, peaking at 5.93 million streams. We rarely got reliable numbers during the ESPN era, but I think we would have heard about it if ESPN ever sold 6 million pay-per-views. ESPN is, as we all know, “the worldwide leader” when it comes to sports on TV. The deal with ESPN helped further legitimize the UFC.

What ESPN gave the UFC was a place at the table among the major American sports. You could sit at a sports bar and look up at ESPN on TV, and you might see UFC coverage mixed in with baseball and football highlights. Recently, a UFC veteran weighed in on this matter and told us that UFC basically has shifted from the background tab to the main character energy!

Din Thomas on UFC’s new era, coaching legacy, and Paramount’s big push

“I am so happy with what Paramount is doing. I mean, there were obviously questions about what we thought Paramount would do with the burden of carrying the UFC, but I’ve been at the Paramount offices in Fort Lauderdale and been working closely with them so far,” revealed Din Thomas, who has been with the UFC for a little over two decades.

Din added: “But at Paramount, you can feel that they’re like, ‘Hey, listen, we’re with y’all. We’re going to make y’all a priority.” And they’ve been doing a great job with it so far. So I’m just happy that Paramount has taken over and done such a great job.”

Din started his journey with the UFC as an active fighter. His initial UFC run lasted roughly from 2001 to 2004. When the roster was smaller, the rules were still evolving, and everyone was fighting monsters by default. Din fought Matt Serra, and their Octagon rivalry turned into a long-term friendship. Serra and Thomas work very closely now. Serra is deeply invested in UFC operations and talent development.

Imago January 30, 2025, Los Angeles, California, United States: Fighter Din Thomas attends the premiere of Grace Point held at Regal LA Live in Los Angeles. Los Angeles United States – ZUMAs197 20250130_aaa_s197_427 Copyright: xAlbertxLxOrtegax

When asked about his coaching roles, Din responded, saying, “Well, I do know that Paramount is experimenting with some new stuff. I don’t know exactly what that is just yet, but I’ve been working with them on being on board with whatever they’re trying to do. So hopefully I get some new roles. I love to work—you know me, man. Get lonely when I’m not working. I love to work, and hopefully it works out.”

Din added: “But as of right now, it’s just desk work and obviously my coaching role, and that keeps me pretty busy. I’ve also got a few fighters I’m working with who have some big fights coming up. Not a lot, but some big ones.”

Din Thomas has been known as a strategy-first and not hype coach, having coached many big names in the American Top Team. Some of the names include Amanda Nunes, Colby Covington, Jorge Masvidal, Dustin Poirier, and many more. He is a fight IQ translator, someone fighters trust for honest feedback, even when it’s uncomfortable.

Din Thomas, a sharp broadcast analyst, a respected coach, and a trusted strategist for elite fighters, is a man of many accolades.

Din Thomas leans toward Conor McGregor making a historic White House UFC appearance

Din Thomas just hinted at some exclusive banger of news that all MMA fans have been waiting for far too long. The most awaited White House event card and whether Conor McGregor will be in it did come up in a conversation with UFC’s close associate.

“I think if the opportunity arises to make a deal with Conor, they make it happen. Fighting at the White House is a once-in-a-lifetime thing. I can’t imagine them doing this again or turning it into something regular. If I had to put money on it today, I’d say they make it happen with Conor one way or another. I don’t know what that looks like or how they structure it. I’m sure Conor isn’t going to fight at lightweight, but him fighting at the White House? If I had to bet today, I’d say it happens.”

These bold words coming from the UFC insider Thomas himself surely give us a hint. We might just get to see the long-awaited fight between Chandler and ‘The Notorious’ at last.