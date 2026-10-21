Victim of UFC Legend’s Son Shares Traumatic Brain Injury and Concerning Health Status

More than a year after the shocking attack that changed his life, pro-wrestler Syko Stu is still dealing with its devastating aftermath. Speaking on the SOS Podcast with Matt Rosa and Neno Torres, Stu revealed just how difficult the road to recovery has been since being violently attacked by Raja Jackson, son of UFC legend Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson.

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“I really had to relearn how to walk. I couldn’t walk after that for a while,” Stu revealed in the interview. “I did have a severe traumatic brain injury. I lost two teeth. I shattered my maxilla. I know there’s more stuff, but I can’t remember off the top of my head. I was off work for an entire year.

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“With a severe traumatic brain injury, my job is a lot of computer work. Just going to doctor’s appointments. I’m still waiting for dental to come through. They’re giving implants for those. I’m still continuing with the traumatic brain injury doctors. It’s an ongoing thing.”

But the physical injuries are only part of Syko Stu’s ongoing battle. Traumatic brain injury has also affected his memory, making it hard for him to remember conversations and carry out daily activities.

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“My wife will tell me something, and five minutes later I’ll forget it,” he added. “I’ll do things multiple times because I don’t remember that I did it. There’s a lot of people that I just don’t remember, faces or names.”

That’s one scary aftermath of an incident that seemingly began as play-fighting.

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The attack took place at a Knokx Pro Wrestling event in Los Angeles in August 2025, and the shocking incident was caught on a livestream.

Imago SAITAMA, JAPAN – DECEMBER 29, 2019: American MMA fighter Quinton Rampage Jackson ahead of his Bellator 237 heavyweight main event against Russian rival Fedor Emelianenko at Saitama Super Arena Bellator 237 is a cross-promotional event between Bellator MMA and the Rizin Fighting Federation. Valery Sharifulin/TASS PUBLICATIONxINxGERxAUTxONLY TS0C9193

Raja Jackson entered the ring and violently slammed Syko Stu to the canvas and then proceeded to punch him multiple times in the face and head. What was meant to be a wrestling performance turned into an all-out real-life assault caught on camera.

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The confrontation reportedly stemmed from a backstage misunderstanding involving a beer can. The 40-year-old pro-wrestler struck Raja Jackson on the side of the head with the can, believing it was part of the planned storyline. He later apologized after realizing that the 26-year-old was not involved in the performance as he had assumed. But Raja Jackson was left enraged by it all. So when one wrestler suggested Jackson should give his response inside the ring, the UFC legend’s son took the advice to heart, leading to the attack. After the attack, Stu remained in the ICU for a while before regaining consciousness.

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During the interview, Stu also revealed that his memory of the incident is largely incomplete, with only fragments of what happened coming back to him.

“I don’t remember a lot of it,” he said. “I do remember Raja coming backstage, and he was filming. Usually you don’t film backstage like that.

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“I know there was the can spot, and I don’t remember too much after that. I do remember that we did call a finish, and he was supposed to come in.”

Syko Stu recalled that Raja Jackson was supposed to enter the ring after the match’s finish had been called, but he has no memory of the assault itself. His next clear recollection was waking up in the hospital on Tuesday.

While he was arrested by the LAPD following the attack, Raja Jackson later reached a deal with Los Angeles prosecutors, pleading no contest to one felony count of battery causing serious bodily injury and admitting to two special allegations involving the personal infliction of great bodily injury and violent conduct.

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The agreement resulted in a 90-day jail sentence, two years of probation, and $81,703.38 in restitution to Stu.

Syko Stu explains why he didn’t return Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson’s call

The fallout from the attack also created a rift between Stu and Raja Jackson’s father, Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson. While the former UFC light heavyweight champion initially apologized for his son’s shocking actions, he later made accusations against Stu, claiming the wrestler had been drunk and had a history of backstage issues with others.

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Syko Stu revealed that Rampage had reached out and asked him to return his call. However, after hearing the UFC legend discuss the incident and criticize him on multiple podcasts, the 40-year-old decided not to respond.

“I saw Rampage called, and he wanted me to call him back, but then I saw him go on all these podcasts and was basically trashing me,” he said. “I’m not going to call you back if you already made up your mind about me.

“I kind of let it go, but he was on different podcasts talking about me being drunk all the time. None of the statements from other people who actually know me would support that.”

Despite everything that has happened, Stu insists he is not holding a grudge. However, he has drawn a clear distinction between letting go of resentment and offering forgiveness.

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“I’m not holding a grudge. I didn’t say anything about forgiveness,” he added. “This is kind of what I said in court. Everybody can learn something from this. When you gotta let something go, it kind of helps you heal from it.”

According to PWInsider’s Mike Johnson, Raja Jackson was released by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department on September 29 after serving his 90-day sentence.

Meanwhile, Stu faces a different challenge as he continues to recover from the traumatic brain injury, with persistent memory problems raising questions about his future in professional wrestling.

Although the 40-year-old has expressed a desire to return to the ring, remembering planned spots and match sequences remains a major hurdle. Memory is a key factor in keeping everyone safe, as performers in professional wrestling must remember choreographed moves and react to their opponents on the fly.

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For Stu, the road back may depend on how much his cognitive function improves in the coming days, as he continues to deal with the lasting effects of the attack.