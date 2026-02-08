Vinicius Oliveira’s Injury Reduced to Excuse After Submission Loss to Mario Bautista at UFC Vegas 113

Vinicius Oliveira came to UFC Vegas 113 with the intention of becoming a top-10 bantamweight. However, after going 4-0 in the promotion, the Brazilian dropped his fifth fight to Mario Bautista, who didn’t have much trouble choking him out in the main event. After this rough outing, Oliveira revealed that he’d been dealing with a broken hand since last December, which he believes cost him the fight. Still, the fans didn’t hold back, criticizing him for making a bad decision.

“So now I can tell, on December 19th I broke my arm. I had the option not to fight. Starting the fight I felt fine, but it started to hurt [..]. I got tired too, the second round they asked for jabs and my arm wouldn’t answer [..] no sad stories tho let’s move on,” Oliveira said in the post-fight interview.

Before the clash, ‘Lok Dog’ remained quite animated about facing Bautista in the main event. That left no hint of any potential arm injury he might have been carrying into the fight, though he had previously dealt with a leg injury at UFC 303. While it’s true that most fighters step into the octagon with some kind of injury, coming in with a broken hand turned out to be a bad decision. And while the injury seemed to be the main culprit behind his loss, Oliveira also reflected on having the worst weight cut of his life.

“I had a rough cut, the worst one I ever had, because I couldn’t train to cut the weight. I couldn’t spar or hit bags with high intensity [..] thanks for the support, no sad stories here, I got beat up and finished and I’m ready for the next one [..] they told me to take care of my arm for the next 180 days,” the Brazilian added.

The Brazilian has been very open about his weight-cutting problems, as he revealed he cut around 50-52 lbs to make the 135 lbs limit. That’s definitely a massive cut for a lean guy like Oliveira. And that might also explain why he got tired during the wrestling exchanges with Bautista, which ultimately led to the finish.

Now, even with all those factors, UFC fans seemed to have no remorse for Oliveira, as they called him out for taking the fight while injured and after such a brutal weight cut.

UFC fans brutally react to Vinicius Oliveira revealing injury after Vegas 113 defeat

One fan raised a very valid question, writing, “Why did this guy not pull out of the fight? Clearly wasn’t healthy or prepared… coaches and managers need to step in sometimes.” That’s definitely a logical question, but maybe Oliveira’s hand felt okay during fight week and got worse during the bout, similar to what happened with Umar Nurmagomedov against Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 311.

Another fan took a shot at Oliveira for giving excuses, “I love nothing more than when fighters give you a laundry list of excuses then say no excuses,” after he opened up about his injuries. Then another user didn’t pull any punches, taking a jab at his cardio, “I didn’t know your arm had an effect on cardio.”

Well, a broken hand might not affect cardio, again using Umar’s example of getting through five rounds with Merab with a broken hand. But Oliveira also cut a massive amount of weight to fight at the event, and that could very well slow a fighter down. However, while the backlash kept coming his way, one fan also cheered for ‘Lok Dog,’ writing, “NON INJURED LOKDOG BEATS BAUTISTA 10/10 OF TIMES.” That could be true, but Bautista’s wrestling actually looked much better than Oliveira’s, which showed a massive gap in skillset.

After that optimistic comment, the surge of criticism came back again as another user wrote, “He talked big and fought like ass! He said he’d beat Umar.” Yes, Vinicius Oliveira did say at media day that ‘The Young Eagle’ was afraid of him. That statement didn’t age well.

Nevertheless, while the Brazilian absorbed some backlash, another fan decided to take a shot at the UFC itself, “The fact UFC doesn’t disclose these injuries and promotes betting their fights is real suspect.” That’s definitely a hot take, especially considering the promotion works closely with federal authorities to curb illegal betting.

That said, as Vinicius Oliveira missed his chance to break into the top-10 bantamweight rankings, what’s next for him? Let us know in the comments section below.