Vinicius Oliveira Tattoos: Meaning Behind UFC Star’s Inks

While most of the mixed martial artists use tattoos on their bodies to intimidate their opponents, Vinicius Oliveira seemed to have taken a slightly different approach. He used the inks on his body to reflect on his principles, faith, and loyalty to his gym and the fight promotions that allowed him to compete against some of the best fighters the world has to offer.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The 29-year-old mixed martial artist has filled his body with designs that garner quite a bit of attention from the fighting community. Today, let’s take a look at the Brazilian bantamweight fighter’s tattoos and see what they mean. After all, these tattoos have a story to tell.

ADVERTISEMENT

What do Vinicius Oliveira’s chest tattoos mean?

The most prominent tattoo on Oliveira’s chest is the words ‘Forca & Honra’ written across his chest. Translated directly from Portuguese to English, the words mean ‘Strength and Honor’. If you remember the movie Gladiator (2000), ‘Strength and Honor’ was a common Roman salute. But it’s also associated with a sense of resilience, bravery, courage, integrity, and respect. Well, it does sound like a warrior’s code, doesn’t it?

These words are guarded by a cross on each side, and each cross is further extended by a single wing. This signifies the Brazilian bantamweight contender’s faith in Christianity. There’s another tattoo on the center of his torso that reflects the 29-year-old Brazilian’s religious beliefs. And that’s a tattoo of a cross, but it’s made with three nails. Creative, right?

On top of that, there’s a tattoo of his gym, the Sombra Team MMA, on his right pec. The tattoo shows the logo of the gym, with RG written in the middle, and Sombra Team Mixed Martial Arts on the top and bottom part of the circular logo. His loyalty to his gym is understandable, as is the kind of success he has experienced in his recent matches. On top of that, Oliveira even secured the championship belt at UAE Warriors and defended it once in 2021.

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vinícius “LokDog” Oliveira (@viniciuslokdogmma) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

Meanwhile, the left side of his chest is filled with what seems like a tribal design that extends and covers his left arm and ends with a rose on the back of his left hand. There’s another tattoo that has attracted the fans’ eyes to his torso. And that’s the set of 5 cards wrapped in a ribbon. Well, these aren’t the only inks that have covered Oliveira’s body. Let’s take a look at his other tattoos, shall we?

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Does ‘LokDog’ have a tattoo of the UFC?

Oliveira has shown his love for the fight promotions he has fought at in a pretty unique way. And I believe not many fighters have done this in the past. He has tattooed the logo of UAE Warriors on his right biceps, and the logo of the UFC with the cage’s imprint on his left biceps. There’s a tattoo of a pair of hanging gloves on the right side of his neck. No doubt, ‘LokDog’ has quite a deep love for martial arts.

The back of the Brazilian’s right hand has a print of a Scorpio, and the upper side of his elbow has a tattoo of what seems like an eye. Oliveira’s back has a dove in the center and his nickname, ‘LokDog’, is spelled on either side of the dove. He also has some inks on his digits, but they seem a bit incomprehensible. Even his legs aren’t spared. Although it wasn’t clear looking at his social media posts, the space above his knees had some words inked on them. And there’s ink on both of his calves, as well. There’s some kind of face on his left calf, while a Japanese shrine and figure conquered his right calf. His inks surely did the job of attracting all eyes to his story.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now, coming to UFC Saudi Arabia, ‘LokDog’ is all set to lock horns with Said Nurmagomedov. With a 4-fight win streak, the Brazilian will definitely try to extend his streak with another win. And who knows, maybe we can also get to see him knock the Dagestani star out cold with a flying knee. Nevertheless, it’s going to be a pretty interesting bout.

What do you think of Oliveira’s tattoos? Which ink on the Brazilian’s body did you like the most? Drop down to the debate section and let us know what you think.