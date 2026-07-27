Viral Doctor-Turned-UFC Fighter Added to Noche Card Alongside Welterweight Bout

The UFC is all set to host its annual Noche event, which pays tribute to Mexican heritage. This time, the promotion will hold the spectacle at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona, on September 12. This year’s Noche event will mark the UFC’s third promotional visit to Arizona since UFC 263. To make the event even more special, the matchmakers have added two stellar fights to the card.

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According to MMA Fighting, David Martinez will face former featherweight Dan Ige, who is moving down to bantamweight. Alongside that matchup, Ignacio Bahamondes will take on Muslim Salikhov in a welterweight bout.

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Martinez has captivated fans with his impressive fighting style, which has already gotten the better of divisional veterans such as Rob Font and Marlon Vera. However, the Mexican fighter’s background as a licensed doctor has also piqued viewers’ interest. The 27-year-old is a certified orthopedic surgeon who previously balanced both professions. But since becoming a UFC fighter, Martinez has put his medical career on hold.

Apart from him, Chinese UFC fighter Shi Ming is also renowned for making the transition from doctor to professional fighter. She recently defeated Puja Tomar at Road to UFC: Macau.

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For the Ecatepec de Morelos native, putting his medical career on hold has proven to be a worthwhile decision given his success in MMA. Martinez has quickly emerged as a prominent contender in the UFC’s 135-pound division, securing three consecutive victories. Looking at his overall winning streak, the Mexican hasn’t tasted defeat in his last 10 fights, with his lone loss coming in 2021.

Martinez’s record certainly looks impressive, but he will be facing a seasoned veteran at UFC Noche. Dan Ige, who was once one of the top featherweight contenders, will move down to bantamweight to face the Mexican. Despite his previous success, ‘50K’ has largely endured a lackluster run in the 145-pound division, having lost four of his last five fights.

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Ige’s last victory came against Sean Woodson in 2025. After that, he suffered back-to-back defeats against Patricio Pitbull via decision at UFC 318 and Melquizael Costa via first-round knockout at UFC Houston. At 34 years old, Ige is certainly past his prime. Still, he will be searching for a comeback victory against David Martinez at UFC Noche.

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That said, let’s take a look at the second bout the UFC announced for its return to Glendale, Arizona.

Ignacio Bahamondes vs Muslim Salikhov announced for UFC Noche

For most of his UFC career, Ignacio Bahamondes has established himself as a lightweight contender. However, at UFC Noche, that’s going to change. The Chilean fighter will move up a division and face a seasoned veteran in Muslim Salikhov in front of a cheering crowd at Desert Diamond Arena.

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For those unaware, Bahamondes has actually fought in the 170-pound division before. He defeated Edson Gomez in a welterweight bout during the 2020 season of Dana White’s Contender Series, earning himself a UFC contract. In that case, the 28-year-old prospect shouldn’t feel too unfamiliar with the weight class. But after losing two consecutive bouts against Rafael Fiziev and Tofiq Musayev, Bahamondes will be looking to get back into the win column.

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Standing across from him will be Muslim Salikhov, who is a veteran by every definition. At 42 years old, the Russian is still going strong and was riding a three-fight winning streak before Uros Medic snapped it at UFC Fight Night: Bonfim vs. Brown. To that end, Salikhov will face an opponent nearly half his age, a factor that adds another layer of intrigue to the bout.

Now, besides these two fights, the UFC has announced the return of two former Mexican champions for this year’s Noche card. Former UFC men’s flyweight champion Brandon Moreno and former women’s flyweight champion Alexa Grasso will make their respective comebacks at the event.

While Moreno faces Joseph Morales, Grasso will welcome former title challenger Jasmine Jasudavicius for a high-stakes encounter. With that, this year’s UFC Noche event is shaping up to be nothing short of an absolute banger!