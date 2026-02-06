Viral $3.5M Ilia Topuria Rumor Debunked as Truth Revealed After Legal Battle With Wife Ends

Ilia Topuria is back, baby! And along with him came the truth behind a rumor that claimed his Madrid mansion was for sale. In case you don’t remember, ‘El Matador’ announced in December that he would be stepping away from competition. Why? Well, according to him, he was being “extorted with false allegations of domestic abuse” by his ex-wife, Giorgina Uzcategui.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

This launched him into a legal battle to prove his innocence. Meanwhile, in January, a report from Mundo Deportivo suggested that Topuria had listed his $3.5 million mansion, which he shared with his ex-wife in Madrid, up for sale. Now, reports have revealed that the pair have reached an agreement, and Topuria is back in training for his return. But what about his mansion?

ADVERTISEMENT

Is Ilia Topuria selling his mansion?

According to recent reports from Marca and Irati Prat, earlier claims that Ilia Topuria had put his mansion up for sale are completely unfounded. “Reports claiming Ilia Topuria has listed his Madrid home for $3.5 million are FALSE,” ‘Championship Rounds’ reported on X. “He will continue living there and training out of his private home gym.”

The property—located in the Las Lomas development in Boadilla del Monte, Madrid, Spain—boasts a fully equipped private MMA gym, a spa, a six-car garage, and 24/7 security. The clarification comes shortly after the lightweight champion posted a series of workout pictures from his gym on Instagram, seemingly teasing his return. “The Champ is back!!!” he wrote.

TMZ Sports has also confirmed that Topuria has been back in the gym “weeks ago.” Even so, there is still no clear timeline or opponent set for his return. He could potentially face interim lightweight champion Justin Gaethje, who defeated Paddy Pimblett in January. Ilia Topuria has previously hinted at interest in that matchup.

ADVERTISEMENT

And the two could headline the rumored UFC White House card on 14 June. That said, neither the UFC nor CEO Dana White has officially confirmed Topuria’s involvement. Regardless, while Topuria is not actually selling his mansion, the false rumor appears to have fooled at least one person—or perhaps he was simply using it as a way to troll ‘El Matador.’

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Arman Tsarukyan wanted to buy Topuria’s mansion

While Gaethje and Pimblett were given an opportunity to fight for the interim belt, one man was snubbed entirely—Arman Tsarukyan. He was the No.1 contender, but the UFC overlooked him, seemingly because he had previously pulled out of a title fight against Islam Makhachev.

So, Tsarukyan took his frustration over to X and reacted to the false news of Topuria’s mansion being up for sale. “I’ll buy your house if you agree to fight me next,” Tsarukyan wrote. Whether to troll Topuria or he was actually being serious is unclear, but he does have the sort of money the purchase needed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tsarukyan comes from a wealthy family, with his father being a Russian real estate tycoon. His family’s reported net worth is around $100 million—meaning, if push came to shove, the Armenian could have paid and moved into the home Topuria once shared with his ex-wife. Besides, even if he wasn’t being serious, the offer may have irritated Topuria. Why?

Well, because ‘El Matador’ has previously claimed he would never fight Arman Tsarukyan because he pulled out of the Makhachev bout.

At the end of the day, Arman Tsarukyan isn’t getting his hands on Ilia’s mansion. And neither is he getting a title shot anytime soon. But did you really think ‘El Matador’ was selling his casa?