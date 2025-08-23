Viral UFC Shanghai Octagon/Ring Girls Identified: Jhenny Andrade, Kristie Pearson, and Dani’s Net Worth, Instagram, and More

The return of the UFC to mainland China wasn’t just about punches, kicks, and submissions. Alongside the fighters in the spotlight, the Octagon Girls drew plenty of attention too. UFC Shanghai went viral not only for its fights but also for the women holding the cards between rounds!

The trio who stood out at the Shanghai Indoor Stadium were Jhenny Andrade, Kristie Pearson, and Dani. If you follow UFC events, you’ve likely heard of Andrade and Pearson before. Dani, however, is a newer face on the scene, and that only added to the curiosity. Let’s take a closer look at each of them.

All about Jhenny Andrade, Kristie Pearson, and Dani, the viral Octagon girls from UFC Shanghai

Jhenny Andrade is perhaps the most recognizable of the group. With 1 million Instagram followers, she’s more than just an Octagon girl, she’s a brand. Andrade’s journey started early in Brazil. At six years old, she worked as a commercial model, later becoming a TV presenter at fifteen. Her career expanded into pageants and modeling before she entered the UFC.

She’s also written lifestyle columns for VIP Magazine and was named UFC’s Ring Girl of the Year multiple times. When you think of iconic Octagon Girls, Andrade is often at the top of the list.

Kristie Pearson, on the other hand, brings her own unique story. The Australian model, with 79K Instagram followers, entered the MMA scene through Cage Fighting Championship before becoming a UFC Octagon Girl.

She also appeared on The Ultimate Fighter: The Smashes, where she met her husband, UFC veteran Ross Pearson, and they got married in 2014. Pearson has featured in Men’s Fitness, Women’s Health Fitness, and UFC Magazine, cementing her place in MMA culture both inside and outside the cage.

And then there’s Dani, better known online as “Black Pearl Dani.” Unlike Andrade and Pearson, not much is publicly known about her. What we do know is that she’s active on Douyin, Xiaohongshu, and Weibo, and she’s slowly building her presence with 1,773 Instagram followers.

While she doesn’t yet carry the global recognition of her peers, her inclusion in UFC Shanghai shows the promotion’s growing effort to connect with local and regional talent. Which brings us to our next question: what is the net worth of these ladies?

Net worth of UFC Shanghai Octagon girls

So, how much do UFC Octagon girls actually earn? Unlike fighters, their pay isn’t openly reported, but estimates give us a good picture. Ring girls usually earn around $1,000 per fight and up to $5,000 for major pay-per-view events. On top of that, their popularity plays a big role. The more followers and brand deals they attract, the higher their earnings go.

For comparison, top names like Arianny Celeste have reportedly earned close to $1 million annually thanks to modeling, sponsorships, and appearances.

As such, we can estimate that Jhenny Andrade likely earns in the mid-to-high six figures, given her long career, international recognition, and million-strong online following. Kristie Pearson, with her diversified career in modeling and fitness media, could reasonably be estimated in the low-to-mid six figures.

Dani, still early in her career and with a smaller social media following, is likely at the start of her financial climb. But UFC exposure can change things quickly, as many Octagon Girls have seen their popularity explode after one viral appearance.

So, UFC Shanghai wasn’t only a night of knockouts and submissions, it was also a reminder of how the Octagon Girls shape the spectacle. Jhenny Andrade brought the star power, Kristie Pearson added legacy and connection, and Dani introduced fresh intrigue for new fans. Each of them represents a different stage of the journey, from global recognition to rising local talent!