Waldo Cortes-Acosta Looks to Overshadow Khamzat Chimaev by Breaking Coveted UFC Record

A two-day notice. That was all the time Waldo Cortes-Acosta had to accept his fight with Shamil Gaziev at the UFC Fight Night event on November 22. And the result? Waldo knocked his opponent out in the first round. Now, he is already ready for his next fight. Not just another fight, the Salsa Boy is looking to break a unique record held by Khamzat Chimaev.

The current UFC Middleweight champion Khamzat Chimaev has several unique records under his name. One of them is the ‘Quickest three-fight winning streak.’ He competed in three back-to-back fights in a span of 66 days and won all three of them. Out of them two were KOs. Acosta is now looking to top this record. He is already laid out the challenge for his next fight.

“This is too quick. I want to fight next month,” stated UFC heavyweight Waldo Cortes-Acosta.” On December 13. I want Curtis Blaydes or anyone at the top of the rankings.”

Acosta has competed in five fights so far this year and has a record of 4 wins and a loss. Out of which two of them have taken place in a span of 22 days. Now, if Dana White does listen to Acosta’s plea, the Dominican fighter could break Chimaev’s record.

One of Waldo’s teammates shared that if the Salsa Boy could compete on the December 13 UFC Vegas 112 event and win, he would not only break Chimaev’s fastest-three-win record, but also hold the record for the most bouts in a single year.

While speaking to Jake Noecker on the Home of Fights podcast, the Salsa Boy made his intentions clear.

“Three KOs. I wanted three KOs,” Waldo Cortes-Acosta said.

Chimaev had three back-to-back fights back in 2020, one on July 15th, the second on July 25th, and the third on September 20th. He would have had a fourth fight later that year, but that fight was canceled.

The UFC’s heavyweight division has struggled for years. Whenever the promotion attempts to regain its prominence, something seems to go wrong. Last month, the title bout between champion Tom Aspinall and Ciryl Gane ended in a no-contest after an unintentional eye poke by Gane, creating tension for Dana White and the UFC. Meanwhile, Cortes-Acosta is actively seeking his next opponent while watching Aspinall closely.

Nobody wants to step up against Cortes Acosta, says his manager

After scoring a powerful knockout over Shamil Gaziev, the Dominican fighter has now moved into the top five of the heavyweight division. He also sent a clear message to Tom Aspinall, stating that if Aspinall is not interested in a rematch against Ciryl Gane following their no-contest fight, he is ready to face him instead. Waldo Cortes Acosta has confirmed that December 13 remains his target date, but so far, no top fighter in the division seems willing to take the challenge.

Waldo Cortes-Acosta’s manager recently explained the situation in the same interview.

“We tried to figure out who’s gonna fight him on December 13.” Waldo Cortes Acosta’s manager said, “Nobody wants to take a fight on such short notice, like two weeks, especially going through Thanksgiving and all the crap that comes with it. I mean, there’s nobody really. He has to fight somebody below the rankings because no one at the top wants to take him… So, we’re just waiting. We want to get back on December 13,” he said.

With no opponent lined up yet, who do you think would be the perfect fighter for Waldo Cortes-Acosta to face and help him achieve his goals? Share your thoughts below.