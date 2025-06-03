Warner Bros. Discovery Makes Wildcard Entry as Dana White Divided Over Netflix, ESPN, and Others in UFC Broadcasting Rat Race

The UFC’s exclusive broadcasting deal with ESPN has hit a turning point, as the exclusive negotiation window officially expired—opening the floodgates for fierce competition. Streaming giants like Netflix, Amazon, and even Warner Bros. are now circling, eager to secure a piece of the octagon. With no formal announcement yet, all eyes are on UFC’s top brass. The tension was clear as UFC CEO Dana White remarked, “When the window opens, we’ll obviously start talking to lots of different people and we’ll see what the options are out there.” The deal’s bitter close leaves uncertainty hanging in the air. With stakeholders silent and pressure mounting, where do things stand?

Back in April, the UFC’s exclusive negotiating window with ESPN expired. What does this mean? Simply put, they can now broker a deal with anyone in the spectrum now. At the same time, rumors could be heard that the promotion is unhappy with the technical glitches that occurred during UFC 313, while ESPN is dissatisfied with the falling pay-per-view (PPV) numbers.

Despite this back-and-forth, TKO is bullish on UFC’s performance. How do we know that? Because the promotion has demanded a massive $1 billion per year under the terms of the new deal. Championship Rounds gave a peek into the ongoing talks. Their Twitter, now X, post from June 3 revealed, “Renewal talks with ESPN appear to be the furthest along… Amazon Prime and Netflix are also in the room… Amazon, I’m told, is most interested in UFC’s pay-per-view business. The wildcard in the negotiations is Warner Bros. Discovery.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

While the UFC has started to strike a deal with other potential partners, TKO President and Chief Operating Officer Mark Shapiro promises talks are still ongoing with ESPN as well.“We’re in discussions at this time with various third parties regarding the UFC’s rights. I would term the conversations as thoughtful and strategic. Nothing to announce at this time and ESPN is still heavily included in the mix,” said Mark Shapiro.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The promotion is doing everything in its power to secure a $1 billion-a-year deal, and notably, multiple suitors have come forward to negotiate. Despite the lengthy process, the UFC, according to the concerned parties, is in no rush to finalize the contract.

Dana White and UFC’s looking for the best deal

Dana White is firm in his stance about receiving a billion dollars a year for the UFC’s next broadcasting deal, and it appears that neither the UFC CEO nor the top management is willing to bend. Their relationship with ESPN is on troubled waters, and on the other hand, Netflix has expressed that they have no intention of striking such a large deal with the promotion.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

As per Mark Shapiro, “We’re in no rush. This is a volatile economy right now. A lot of uncertainty out there. We also understand there aren’t a lot of major sports rights hitting the market any time soon so we will be opportunistic but at the same time responsible when it comes to the right home for the growth of our brand.”

Apart from ESPN, Netflix is also a frontrunner in signing a broadcasting deal with the UFC. However, the exorbitant fees the promotion is demanding have been holding back this multi-billion-dollar industry from finalizing the deal. Amid this chaos, the presence of Warner Bros has introduced a new dynamic to the situation. What are your thoughts on the potential deal? Share your opinions in the comments below.