Warning Issued for Ciryl Gane as Tom Aspinall Holds Major Advantage Amid UFC Rule Change Rumors

“This is why you put your hands in front of your opponent’s face to block him. That’s the advantage he had during the fight, using his Muay Thai experience to tackle a forward,” explained former UFC flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson on his YouTube channel. He broke down how Ciryl Gane’s face-palm technique kept Tom Aspinall at bay. This tactic gave the Frenchman the edge to move laterally and land jabs that busted up Aspinall’s nose in round one. However, with rumored rule changes stemming from the controversial finish at UFC 321, Gane might lose this edge in the upcoming rematch.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Recently, ex-UFC fighter Josh Thomson caused a stir on his Weighing In podcast by alleging that UFC is planning significant rule changes, possibly to be enforced as soon as this weekend. The news quickly heightened anticipation across the MMA community. Soon after, veteran referee Herb Dean told Helen Yee about a scheduled meeting discussing these proposals, hinting officials might start calling out eye pokes in real-time. This would mean stricter enforcement against fighters extending palms or fingers forward. For that reason, UFC commentators Jon Anik and Kenny Florian believe Tom Aspinall may carry an advantage in the rematch.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Jon Anik and Kenny Florian give Tom Aspinall the edge ahead of Ciryl Gane rematch

During their podcast on DraftKings’ YouTube channel, Jon Anik said, “If I’m team Gane, Kenny, I’ve got my athlete in the best shape mentally, emotionally, physically, and I’ve just shredded that guy’s nose. My jab was beyond established — snapping heads back like a Pez dispenser. And I gotta really learn to keep my fist closed because this was a hugely missed opportunity.”

Anik’s point is well taken. For a fighter like Ciryl Gane, who relies heavily on palm strikes to create distance, these rule changes could be a major setback. If Gane can’t manage that space in the rematch, Aspinall could close the gap quickly and unleash heavy shots in close quarters — a scenario Gane would want to avoid. Kenny Florian agreed, backing his co-host’s view that the potential rule tweaks might shift momentum toward Aspinall.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Imago UFC 321: Aspinall v Gane ABU DHABI, UAE – OCTOBER 25: Tom Aspinall red of UK competes against French fighter Ciryl Gane blue in the Mens heavyweight category during the UFC 321 Mixed Martial Arts event held at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, on October 25, 2025. Waleed Zein / Anadolu Abu Dhabi United Arab Emirates. Editorial use only. Please get in touch for any other usage. PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxTURxUSAxCANxUKxJPNxITAxFRAxAUSxESPxBELxKORxRSAxHKGxNZL Copyright: x2025xAnadoluxWaleedxZeinx

Florian added, “Absolutely, and I think you nailed it. In how things played out for Gane and Aspinall, who were both figuring themselves out, this is an advantage for Tom. Because now, Gane can’t be posting his hand out or palming to post on Aspinall’s head. He has to keep that fist closed.”

AD

Both Anik and Florian emphasized that if Gane struggles to maintain distance, Aspinall will have a better shot at closing the fight quickly. They also expect the reigning champ to come in more prepared this time, effectively issuing a warning to Team Gane.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Matt Brown calls for disqualification over eye pokes in UFC

What should the consequence be for eye pokes? The issue gained urgency following the disappointing end to UFC 321. While some defend accidental eye pokes, experts like Ariel Helwani have criticized the UFC for not enforcing strict enough penalties for fouls. Helwani even argued that Ciryl Gane should have been disqualified rather than have the fight ruled a no-contest. This sentiment is gaining momentum in MMA circles.

Former UFC fighter Matt Brown echoed that sentiment and called for equipment changes. On The Ariel Helwani Show, Brown said, “If there’s a rule and you break it, you should be penalized immediately. The UFC needs to fix the gloves because it keeps happening. And the ref should stop fights once they’re finished, instead of pretending to hear a horn that never sounded. There’s zero accountability.”

UFC previously experimented with “golden gloves” and other glove prototypes to reduce eye pokes, but abandoned the effort due to discomfort reported by fighters. As criticism mounts, the UFC’s upcoming response to this persistent issue remains to be seen.