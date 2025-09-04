Was Caio Borralho a Teacher Before MMA? Early Life & Background Revealed

For decades, the UFC has been the ultimate launchpad for Brazilian talent—raw, fearless, and unfiltered. While some fighters, like Alex Pereira, burned bright then faded, others, like Alexandre Pantoja, have thrived, successfully carving their names into the division. Now, all eyes are on Caio Borralho (17-1-0, 1 NC), a cerebral force whose rise in the middleweight division has captured both logic and imagination. Officially ranked No. 7 in the UFC middleweight rankings as of August 2025, he’s swiftly emerging as the next title-caliber contender.

After turning heads on DWCS in 2022, ‘The Natural’ hasn’t lost a step. At the same time, at Nerd Fighting Gym, he’s part of a growing wave of talent alongside Carlos Prates, Jean Silva, and Maurício ‘Ruffy’ Carlos. Although the journey wasn’t always smooth, every fight and every challenge has shaped him. Despite his rise, Caio Borralho didn’t get his UFC journey handed to him.

Known as the “King of Nerds,” he has battled hard at every step. Interestingly, rumors even tie him to the education sector—so, did he really work there?

Caio Borralho reveals unknown details about his teaching career

Born on January 16, 1993, in São Luís, Maranhão, Brazil, Caio Borralho grew up immersed in books and equations—a far cry from the paths of fellow Brazilians like Alex Pereira and Charles Oliveira. Inspired by his grandfather, a mathematics professor, he started tutoring math and chemistry at just 15. When he enrolled in industrial chemistry at the Federal University of Maranhão (UFMA), his future seemed set—a predictable path in academia. But fate had other plans, and the world of martial arts was waiting just around the corner.

But Caio Borralho had other plans. During college, he turned down a prestigious internship at Ambev, one of Latin America’s largest brewing companies, choosing instead to chase the adrenaline and discipline of martial arts. Looking back on the decision, he reflected, “I was kind of a nerd guy. …I was doing a college in industrial chemistry also I wanted to be a chemist guy. Because I always liked it since I started studying chemistry, but my grandpa is a math teacher, so I started because of him just to make some money. …But I always had inside of me that I wanted to compete, you know, even it could be in judo, MMA.”

Fast forward to today, Caio Borralho has fully embraced his dual identity. Wearing glasses since age three due to astigmatism and myopia, he blends brains and brawn like few fighters can. His “fighting nerd” persona isn’t just his own—it’s a culture at Fighting Nerds Gym, where his teammates proudly sport glasses too. The visual signature of “everybody wearing the glasses” has become the gym’s hallmark, a symbol of intelligence, grit, and a new wave of fighters rewriting the rules.

How did Caio Borralho start fighting?

Caio Borralho’s sharp mind and love of learning could have made him a standout in academia or the scientific world. However, the Brazilian chose to follow a different path—one defined by sweat, discipline, and combat. After dropping out of university, he committed fully to a career in MMA. From an early age, his martial arts journey was already underway. At just six years old, Caio stepped onto the tatami under Sensei Emílio Moreira, diving into judo and eventually becoming a multiple-time state and national champion.

Not stopping there, he later added Muay Thai to his toolkit, laying the groundwork for a versatile MMA game. By the time he turned 18, Caio was training MMA full-time and made his amateur debut in 2014, representing Dojô James Adler in São Luís. Eager to elevate his career, he relocated to São Paulo and co-founded the now-renowned Fighting Nerds team ,blending brains and brawn in a gym that reflects his unique journey.

Reflecting on his beginnings, Caio said, “I started martial arts at six years old at a Judo Academy because my mom wanted me to spend some energy and be more respectful. After that, I started jiu-jitsu at 18 and wanted to do MMA to test myself.”

Fast forward to the UFC Paris event on September 6, and Caio Borralho is set to face off against local favorite Nassourdine Imavov. The stakes are high, with the winner potentially earning a shot at the next title. Can Borralho rise to the occasion? Share your prediction below.