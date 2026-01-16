brand-logo
Latest
NFLNBACollege Football

More

Newsletters

Think Tank

AllLatestNewsletter HubES ThinkTankNFLGolfCollege FootballMLBCollege BasketballNBANASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccer
Home/UFC

Was Khamzat Chimaev In An Accident? Sources Close To UFC Star Reveal Health Status

ByProma Chatterjee

Jan 16, 2026 | 1:34 PM EST

Link Copied!
Home/UFC

Was Khamzat Chimaev In An Accident? Sources Close To UFC Star Reveal Health Status

ByProma Chatterjee

Jan 16, 2026 | 1:34 PM EST

Link Copied!
feature-image

Imago

feature-image

Imago

The MMA community is gripped with a terrifying update about the UFC middleweight champion, Khamzat Chimaev. With chatter growing surrounding a supposed car accident, the fanbase is sent into bitter shock over his rumored death. Here’s what we actually know at the moment.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

As reported by the NIYSO movement, the son of the head of Chechnya, Adam Kadyrov, needed to be hospitalized in Gronzy after a car accident sent him into a critical condition. Notably, Kadyrov’s motorcade was severely speeding before encountering an obstacle. That sent the array of cars crashing against each other in a major accident.

“As a result, the cars began crashing into each other, so we are receiving information that there are quite a few casualties, but it is precisely because of Adam that such a commotion occurs,” wrote NIYSO. Sources close to Kavkaz.Realii and a telegram channel have become the primary spaces for the discourse, confirming that Chimaev was also involved in the accident.

ADVERTISEMENT

Allegedly, the UFC star was in the same car as Kadyrov, also sustaining major injuries. In fact, messages circulating online are also claiming that Khamzat Chimaev might have lost his life in the unfortunate accident. However, as of now, details remain unclear, and no official confirmation has been issued.

NIYSO is actively trying to verify or debunk claims of the UFC fighter’s death. Although most certainly, as per the source revealing the accident details, Chimaev might have been one of the unfortunate victims in the accident. While some casualties have been recorded from the incident, Chimaev’s death is a mere speculation at the moment.

ADVERTISEMENT

At the time of writing, NIYSO could not confirm those speculations, which might be interpreted as a green light for Chimaev for the moment. In fact, MMA Junkie’s senior reporter has outright refuted these claims.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports

Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

Khamzat Chimaev’s death rumors denied

Just like NIYSO, which has yet to connect the dots of the Chechnya accident with Chimaev’s fate, several other sources deny Chimaev ever being involved in the crash at all. In fact, Mike Bohn of MMA Junkie took to X to put these rumors to rest.

“This is NOT accurate, at all. Multiple sources who have spoken to Khamzat Chimaev today tell me he is at home and OK,” Bohn posted, offering some much-needed relief to the Dagestani’s fanbase.

Top Stories

Who Is Arman Tsarukyan’s Father? Nairi Tsarukyan’s Net Worth, Profession & Businesses

UFC 324: Former Champ’s Comeback Fight Replaces Harrison vs. Nunes as Co-Main Event

Amanda Nunes’ Alleged Cousin Knocks Out Violent Customer Outside Bar as Fans Urge Dana White to Sign Her

Kayla Harrison–Amanda Nunes Fight Falls Apart Days Before UFC 324 as Dana White Dealt Major Blow

Dana White Under Added Pressure as Another Fight Cancellation Strikes UFC 325

However, unlike the UFC fighter, all is not well at the site of the macabre nightmare. Sources claim that the incident has served as a domino to several road closures in the capital city of Chechnya. Moreover, Ramzan Kadyrov’s son himself has experienced severe physical trauma, with plans for transport to Moscow for further treatment.

ADVERTISEMENT

Besides Adam, further reports reveal that another son of a high-ranking Chechen official was involved in the fatal incident and has undergone serious injuries. However, even as of now, both Ramzan Kadyrov and the Chechen authorities have been noticeably silent on the matter, adding an eerie touch to the saga.

This news comes at a time when the head of Chechnya himself is suffering from a kidney disease and is in a frantic search for successors. The accident only exacerbates the difficult situation, with UFC middleweight champion Khamzat Chimaev’s life in jeopardy.

The Chechen star, who has fought for Sweden and the UAE, was on a rising trajectory in his career, with 15 dominant wins in 15 UFC fights. If the accident prematurely ends Chimaev’s life, it’s not only a heartbreaking loss for people close to him but also the entire MMA community.

ADVERTISEMENT

For now, amid the uncertainty, the MMA world can only pray for the safety and well-being of everyone affected, while hoping the rumors surrounding Khamzat Chimaev remain just that.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is the home for the underserved fan, delivering storytelling that goes beyond the headlines. As a media platform, we combine deep audience insights with cultural trends, to meet fandom where it lives and where it goes next. Founded in 2014, EssentiallySports now engages with an audience of over 30m+ American sports fan on its website and 1m+ readers on its newsletters daily.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2026 | All Rights Reserved