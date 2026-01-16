Was Khamzat Chimaev In An Accident? Sources Close To UFC Star Reveal Health Status

The MMA community is gripped with a terrifying update about the UFC middleweight champion, Khamzat Chimaev. With chatter growing surrounding a supposed car accident, the fanbase is sent into bitter shock over his rumored death. Here’s what we actually know at the moment.

As reported by the NIYSO movement, the son of the head of Chechnya, Adam Kadyrov, needed to be hospitalized in Gronzy after a car accident sent him into a critical condition. Notably, Kadyrov’s motorcade was severely speeding before encountering an obstacle. That sent the array of cars crashing against each other in a major accident.

“As a result, the cars began crashing into each other, so we are receiving information that there are quite a few casualties, but it is precisely because of Adam that such a commotion occurs,” wrote NIYSO. Sources close to Kavkaz.Realii and a telegram channel have become the primary spaces for the discourse, confirming that Chimaev was also involved in the accident.

Allegedly, the UFC star was in the same car as Kadyrov, also sustaining major injuries. In fact, messages circulating online are also claiming that Khamzat Chimaev might have lost his life in the unfortunate accident. However, as of now, details remain unclear, and no official confirmation has been issued.

NIYSO is actively trying to verify or debunk claims of the UFC fighter’s death. Although most certainly, as per the source revealing the accident details, Chimaev might have been one of the unfortunate victims in the accident. While some casualties have been recorded from the incident, Chimaev’s death is a mere speculation at the moment.

At the time of writing, NIYSO could not confirm those speculations, which might be interpreted as a green light for Chimaev for the moment. In fact, MMA Junkie’s senior reporter has outright refuted these claims.

Khamzat Chimaev’s death rumors denied

Just like NIYSO, which has yet to connect the dots of the Chechnya accident with Chimaev’s fate, several other sources deny Chimaev ever being involved in the crash at all. In fact, Mike Bohn of MMA Junkie took to X to put these rumors to rest.

“This is NOT accurate, at all. Multiple sources who have spoken to Khamzat Chimaev today tell me he is at home and OK,” Bohn posted, offering some much-needed relief to the Dagestani’s fanbase.

However, unlike the UFC fighter, all is not well at the site of the macabre nightmare. Sources claim that the incident has served as a domino to several road closures in the capital city of Chechnya. Moreover, Ramzan Kadyrov’s son himself has experienced severe physical trauma, with plans for transport to Moscow for further treatment.

Besides Adam, further reports reveal that another son of a high-ranking Chechen official was involved in the fatal incident and has undergone serious injuries. However, even as of now, both Ramzan Kadyrov and the Chechen authorities have been noticeably silent on the matter, adding an eerie touch to the saga.

This news comes at a time when the head of Chechnya himself is suffering from a kidney disease and is in a frantic search for successors. The accident only exacerbates the difficult situation, with UFC middleweight champion Khamzat Chimaev’s life in jeopardy.

The Chechen star, who has fought for Sweden and the UAE, was on a rising trajectory in his career, with 15 dominant wins in 15 UFC fights. If the accident prematurely ends Chimaev’s life, it’s not only a heartbreaking loss for people close to him but also the entire MMA community.

For now, amid the uncertainty, the MMA world can only pray for the safety and well-being of everyone affected, while hoping the rumors surrounding Khamzat Chimaev remain just that.