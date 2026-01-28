“We’re Dying Over Here”: Cameron Smotherman Uses UFC 324 Collapse for Sponsorship Opportunity

It’s hard to see the light at the end of the tunnel when you’re in the middle of it. However, that’s not the case for 28-year-old Cameron Smotherman. ‘The Baby-Faced Killa’ was set to face Ricky Turcios at UFC 324, but fate didn’t want that fight to unfold.

The Metro Fight Club standout collapsed on stage at the event’s weigh-ins, having made weight for his bantamweight fight of 136 pounds. This, of course, meant the bout was off the card. Despite the disappointing outcome, the 28-year-old used it as an opportunity to ask for sponsorships.

Smotherman knows exactly what will save him from dying

“Hey, you know people [are] still checking in on me,” he said in a video shared on his Instagram story earlier today. Reassuring fans that he is “all right,” Cameron Smotherman added, “I ain’t gonna sit around crying forever.” He then went on to explain a new idea he had recently come up with.

“But I thought about it, though. I need an electrolyte sponsorship,” the UFC bantamweight continued in his Instagram story. “So, somebody sponsor me… We need electrolytes, clearly. We’re dying over here.” While UFC fighters are allowed to have personal sponsorships, strict rules apply.

Since the 2015 Reebok deal—which has continued under Venum through 2029—fighters are prohibited from displaying personal sponsor logos on fight gear or during fight week events. However, athletes can still secure individual sponsorships outside of fight week.

These deals can be executed through social media promotions, endorsements, appearances, training-related content, or private arrangements. Notably, brands such as Prime Hydration and Monster Energy already have direct partnerships with the UFC.

As for Cameron Smotherman, his bout at UFC 324 was a significant moment in his career. The 28-year-old is currently on a two-fight skid in the promotion, making a win crucial for maintaining his place on the roster. Although he has since recovered, it remains unclear when he will make his return to the Octagon.

In the meantime, he has also addressed online chatter regarding the cause of his collapse.

Cameron Smotherman says weight-cut is not the problem

The UFC bantamweight fighter is pushing back against speculation that a drastic weight cut caused his onstage collapse. In a video shared on Instagram later that day, Smotherman reassured fans about his condition. “Obviously, I’ve gotten a lot of messages, and I appreciate all of the genuine concern about me,” he said.

“I am completely okay. I’m good.” Addressing online theories, Smotherman denied cutting an excessive amount of weight. “I’m not entirely sure what happened. I see a lot of people online saying, ‘Oh, it was a crazy weight cut,’ stuff like that,” he explained. “I genuinely didn’t cut very much weight for this fight.”

He added that further medical tests are planned, saying, “I have some more tests and stuff to take in the coming weeks to get to the bottom of it.”

From the looks of things, Cameron Smotherman has managed to turn an unfortunate situation into a great opportunity. However, whether this plays out for him the way he wants is yet to be seen. Do you think he will get a sponsor out of this?