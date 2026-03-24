“We’re Just Wasting Money”: Alexander Volkanovski Disappointed With UFC for Delaying Title Defense Against No. 1 Contender

Alexander Volkanovski has never been shy about defending his title against the strongest rivals, but the featherweight champion seems frustrated with the way the title picture is being handled. After Movsar Evloev’s win at UFC London established a clear No. 1 contender, ‘The Great’ questioned why there are still doubts over who his next fight should be, saying that delaying the fight against the Russian doesn’t make sense for the division.

The featherweight kingpin stated on his YouTube channel that the situation feels unusual because the rankings clearly point to who should be next.

“Everyone knows what type of champion I am,” he said. “I just don’t know how many times I can keep not fighting the number one contender.

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“He just fought number three. Diego Lopes is number two, but I just fought him twice. So it’s obviously clear, clearly gonna be Movsar next.”

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Number 1-ranked Movsar Evloev strengthened his case at UFC London with a hard-fought majority decision win against number 3-ranked Lerone Murphy, a fight many believed would decide the next challenger. Even Murphy admitted after the fight that Evloev earned the title shot, and the Russian instantly asked for the battle in his post-fight interview, insisting that there should be no more excuses.

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Alexander Volkanovski made it clear that, from his perspective, the division shouldn’t be complicated right now. He claims he has always been eager to fight whoever comes next in line, which is why the current delay is frustrating.

“Everyone knows I’ll fight the best,” he claimed. “It’s gonna come to a point where it’s like, what are we doing here? We’re just wasting money.”

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With rumors still linking other names to the next title fight, the champion’s comments put additional pressure on the UFC to make a decision. If the rankings are followed, Movsar Evloev seems to be the logical choice, but until the bout is formally announced, the featherweight title picture remains uncertain.

However, it is worth noting that more people are coming out in support of the 20-0 Russian. And one new name on this list is none other than Joe Rogan.

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Joe Rogan urges the UFC to finally set up Movsar Evloev vs. Alexander Volkanovski

With the title picture still unclear, more people, including Joe Rogan, have started to support Movsar Evloev as the next challenger. After UFC London, the UFC commentator stated on JRE Fight Companion that the result should be enough to decide the next title bout, especially because the Russian is now 20-0 and unbeaten in the division.

“I’m into that,” Rogan said of Alexander Volkanovski vs. Evloev. “I hope they don’t f— him again.

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“After this? It has to be (Evloev). Or something is terrible in the world.”

Joe Rogan also stated that Movsar Evloev has waited long enough, especially after other contenders such as Diego Lopes fought for the belt before him. With Alexander Volkanovski also requesting to meet the No. 1 contender, the pressure is now on the UFC to follow the rankings and book the fight.