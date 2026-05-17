“What a Disgrace”: Ronda Rousey’s 17-Second Finish of Gina Carano Sparks Fury at Jake Paul’s MVP Event

After months of build-up, bold claims, and endless promises, Ronda Rousey delivered exactly what she said she would—complete domination. But despite her devastating 17-second victory over Gina Carano on Saturday night at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, fans didn’t exactly seem satisfied.

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The two headlined MVP’s first-ever MMA event on Netflix. Carano came out aggressively and briefly threatened Rousey with a guillotine choke attempt early in the fight. But Rousey quickly escaped, took top position, transitioned into mount, and secured her trademark armbar submission for the tap.

“JUST LIKE THAT,” Netflix posted on X alongside a clip of the submission. “RONDA ROUSEY DEFEATS GINA CARANO VIA ARMBAR IN LESS THAN 20 SECONDS.”

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Despite Netflix promoting the finish as a 20-second stoppage, Tapology lists the official time at just 17 seconds. Even with the lightning-fast ending, the bout still fell short of the record for the fastest finish in MMA history. While there are disputed claims of one-second fights across the sport, the fastest finish in the UFC belongs to Jorge Masvidal.

He famously knocked out Ben Askren with a flying knee in just five seconds at UFC 239 back in 2019. Meanwhile, Ronda Rousey still owns the record for the fastest submission victory in UFC history after submitting Cat Zingano with an armbar in only 14 seconds at UFC 184 in 2015.

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Still, when the clip of Rousey’s latest win began circulating on X, the online reaction was far from the celebration she may have expected.

Fans demand their money back after Ronda Rousey vs. Gina Carano

One user quickly resorted to demanding their money back, having expected a much more back-and-forth fight. “Now give me my money!… Did we really believe it was going to be a dog fight? It’s been 17 years for one and ten for the other. I guess ‘what a disgrace’ does have a price $$$$$. If you expect fans to have an interest, you may want to pick a different path. FNBS,” the user posted. Gina Carano last fought back in 2009 when she lost to Cris Cyborg. Since then, Carano has been busy in Hollywood.

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The next user saw the fight as nothing more than a cash grab. “Just a cash grab set up if Ronda wants to fight, she should have fought Cris Cyborg, but that’s what you get when Fake Paul is involved,” the user wrote. A back-and-forth between Rousey and Cris Cyborg has existed for years. However, Ronda Rousey doesn’t appear to be interested in the bout.

Meanwhile, the next user blamed Jake Paul for the underwhelming event. “This was the first fake MMA performance/event ever. Anything involving Jake Paul is a joke,” the user commented. Paul has continued to deny allegations of rigged fights. He has gone as far as to sue people for making such baseless claims.

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Someone else tried to dissect why Gina Carano took the fight in the first place. “Carano wasn’t prepared. She looked happy just being back. No intensity. Caught off guard [by] being rushed by Rousey. Rousey was taking it [seriously] and trained way longer in secret [for] 1.5 years before the match. I predicted a first-round armbar, no brainer,” the user claimed. There had been talks of Rousey’s comeback since 2025, but it wasn’t until this year that her return was announced.

Another user claimed the fight made him feel that staying home would have been a better decision. “Pay my ticket to watch 20 seconds match, no entertainment whatsoever, let me stay home and watch on TV better,” the user commented. However, it’s not really Rousey’s fault. The promoters never should have moved forward with the fight, given that Carano didn’t appear to put in the effort.

Having said that, it appears the Ronda Rousey vs. Gina Carano fight unfolded as many had predicted. But Rousey made money, Carano made money, and MVP made money, so the cycle would likely repeat itself.