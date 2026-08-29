What Do Alex Perez’s Tattoos Represent? Everything to Know About His Ink

Alex Perez, the 34-year-old American, has been on a rollercoaster ride lately. At UFC 324 back in January 2026, he delivered a brutal first-round knockout over Charles Johnson, a statement win that reminded everyone why he’s been a top-tier flyweight for years. But his most recent outing at UFC Fight Night 277 in May 2026 ended in frustration. Facing Su Mudaerji in Macau, the fight was declared a no-contest after an accidental low blow left Perez unable to continue. It was a painful ending, literally, to what could have been another highlight-reel performance. Now, Perez is set to run it back against Su Mudaerji on August 29, 2026, at UFC Fight Night 286 in Shanghai. And you better believe he’ll be looking to settle that score.

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However, if you’ve watched Alex Perez step into the Octagon, you’ve probably noticed the ink etched across his frame. The flyweight contender from Hanford, California, carries his story on his skin, but what do those tattoos actually mean? Let’s break it down.

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What is the meaning of Alex Perez’s arm tattoo?

Alex Perez has quite an extensive collection of tattoos, with artwork covering both arms rather than just a single armband. His right arm features a prominent lion tattoo on the upper arm, along with large stylized lettering or characters below it. The lion is one of the more recognizable elements of Perez’s tattoo collection.

In tattoo culture, lions are commonly associated with strength, courage, leadership, and fearlessness, qualities that naturally fit the image of a professional fighter.

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His left arm is even more heavily tattooed. It features a large portrait on the forearm that appears to depict a baby or young child, alongside script lettering and other shaded artwork. The upper arm also contains a circular tattoo surrounded by additional imagery, while geometric and radiating patterns extend across the shoulder.

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There is, however, some context that may explain the portrait. During a 2024 interview, Perez was asked what his next tattoo would be, and he revealed he wanted to get a picture of himself and his son. Given that the portrait now visible on his arm appears to depict a young child, it may be the tattoo he was referring to. Still, unless Perez has explicitly confirmed that the completed tattoo is the one he discussed in that interview, it is best not to state the connection as a certainty.

Interestingly, Perez has previously joked about his tattoos in conversation. During a podcast appearance, he admitted that he was still afraid to show his mother his tattoos because, as he put it, “she’ll smack me up.” While the comment offers a glimpse into his family’s reaction to his growing collection of ink, it does not reveal the meaning behind most of his individual designs.

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Are there any other tattoos on Alex Perez’s body?

Yes, apart from the arm ink, Perez also has tattoos extending onto his torso, including a prominent design along the side of his ribs. His collection features a mix of lettering, shaded artwork, and larger designs across his shoulders, upper arms, and torso. While the tattoos are clearly visible in photographs, Perez has not publicly gone into detail about most of the designs or explained what inspired them. That makes it difficult to assign a specific meaning to each piece, although the sheer variety of artwork adds to his distinctive appearance inside and outside the Octagon.

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For Perez, though, there is still plenty being written beyond the ink on his skin. The UFC flyweight division remains fiercely competitive, and the 34-year-old continues to find himself in the mix among its established contenders. His rematch with Su Mudaerji at UFC Fight Night 286 in Shanghai on August 29 gives him another opportunity to bounce back from his previous loss and reassert himself in the division. A strong performance could help him move closer to another major fight and keep his name firmly in the title picture.