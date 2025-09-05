What Do Mason Jones’ Tattoos Mean? UFC Paris fighter’s Body Inks decoded

What do tattoos mean for fighters? Sure, they often add to the intimidating factor, but more importantly, they usually carry a deeper meaning. For UFC fighter Mason Jones, it’s no different. The Welshman has been sporting some incredible body art, which has become a defining part of his identity. And behind those tattoos, there also seems to be a story and a source of inspiration.

The 30-year-old became a free agent after his loss to Ľudovít Klein in the UFC back in 2022, having failed to reach a new deal with the promotion. After that, Jones went on an impressive run in Cage Warriors before eventually making his way back to Dana White’s company. He secured a big win over featherweight veteran Jeremy Stephens in his last outing, and now he’s set to face Bolaji Oki at UFC Paris. So, before he steps back into the Octagon, let’s get to know him a little more personally — and uncover the meaning behind his tattoos.

What is tattooed on Mason Jones’ back?

Back pieces are often a major highlight in the UFC world. Take current heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall’s striking back tattoo that always catches the eye, or Max Holloway’s angel-and-devil wings that reveal two sides of his personality. Mason Jones’s back tattoo is no less impressive! It’s an incredible piece of art that instantly stands out whenever he steps into the MMA cage.

At first glance, it may appear to be just a skull with two birds surrounding it. But a closer look reveals intricate runic designs etched into the skull, strongly suggesting inspiration from Norse mythology and culture. The two ravens further point toward Odin, the Norse god, and his legendary companions Huginn and Muninn. Although Mason has never confirmed his back piece is directly tied to Nordic myths, the symbolism clearly hints in that direction.

But that’s far from all the Welshman has in store! He also boasts several other striking tattoos across his body, each carrying its own unique meaning. Now that we’ve explored the Nordic influence behind his back tattoo, let’s dive into the other powerful pieces of ink that he has.

Other tattoos on Mason Jones’ body

Following the back art, Jones also sports an intricately drawn Samurai face, which shows his fascination with Japanese culture as well. While the exact meaning behind it is unknown, Samurai tattoos often represent the Bushido code — the ancient way of the warrior in Japan. It’s also a fairly popular choice among fighters, as Dillon Danis, for example, has several Japanese and Chinese-inspired tattoos too.

But ‘The Dragon’s’ body art doesn’t stop there. Jones also has detailed sleeve patterns that may symbolize his cultural roots, self-expression, or even deeply personal meanings. On his leg, there’s a tattoo of a female entity, which could represent a loved one, or more broadly, stand for care, comfort, protection, and inspiration. Altogether, the UFC lightweight’s tattoos are both meaningful and visually striking.

With that being said, which of Mason Jones’ tattoos stands out most to you? Is it the Nordic-inspired back piece, or the Japanese-inspired Samurai art? Let us know in the comments below!