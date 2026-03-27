What Is Alexa Grasso’s Ethnicity, Religion, and Nationality? Exploring Her Family Roots and Background

Two numbers tell you where Alexa Grasso stands in 2026: she’s no. 3 in the UFC flyweight rankings and inside the top 10 pound-for-pound among women. But there’s another detail that often gets overlooked. She isn’t just competing at the top level; she’s carrying the weight of history as the first Mexican woman to win a UFC title.

Now, with a rematch against Maycee Barber lined up at UFC Seattle, the spotlight is back on her. And naturally, fans aren’t just asking about her next fight, they’re asking about where she comes from, what shaped her, and what values guide her inside the Octagon. So, let’s dive in.

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What is Alexa Grasso’s ethnicity and nationality?

Alexa Grasso was born on the 9th of August, 1993, in Guadalajara, a city in the Mexican state of Jalisco. Needless to say, the flyweight fighter has proudly raised the Mexican flag on her shoulders with her performance in the Octagon. Behind every fighter is a foundation. For Grasso, that starts with family. Her father, Luis Grasso, introduced her to martial arts. Though little is publicly known about him, one thing’s for sure: He passed down his love for combat.

“I used to watch my uncle Francisco Grasso training and teaching, “ she once shared. “My dad taught me shadow boxing one day, and afterward I tried a class with Francisco, and it was really nice.”

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That “Francisco”? He’s none other than Francisco ‘Pancho’ Grasso, her uncle, mentor, and coach. ‘Pancho’ isn’t just family. He’s the architect behind her evolution. He breaks down every fight of hers frame by frame, sharpening her weapons. Grasso’s brother has also trained in martial arts, making it clear the family definitely has a fighting heritage.

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For the unversed, Grasso also trains pretty hard with fellow Mexican and recent featherweight title challenger Diego Lopes and strengthens her Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu muscles with the hard-hitting 145-pounder.

But fighting isn’t the only thing where Grasso shines as a Mexican. She has also taken up the role of a UFC analyst for UFC Español’s Spanish broadcasts. The 31-year-old flyweight has been setting things straight and climbing the ladder to the top with great finesse and pride in her Mexican heritage. In the end, whether she’s analyzing fights for UFC Español or going to war inside the cage, Alexa Grasso never forgets where she came from.

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Is Alexa Grasso Christian?

Religion often acts as a quiet compass for many athletes. For Alexa Grasso, Christianity has seemingly played that role.

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Though she hasn’t spoken extensively about her faith, multiple biographical sources list her as a Christian. Raised in Guadalajara, Grasso has always shown grace, humility, and discipline, traits often rooted in religious teachings.

Inside and outside the cage, she embodies sportsmanship. Her calm presence, even in the face of chaos, hints at something deeper guiding her path. But she’s never used her faith as a spotlight, just as a quiet strength.