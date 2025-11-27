What Fights Did Dana White Announce for UFC 324 & 325 at the Chiefs-Cowboys Halftime Show?

Essentials Inside The Story UFC's Paramount+ debut is shaping up well.

A UFC Hall of Famer set to make her official return.

Can Sean O'Malley end his losing streak?

The Thanksgiving game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Dallas Cowboys was already heavy on nostalgia and spectacle, but UFC CEO Dana White managed to steal the attention with something fans had been waiting months for, the first official fights for UFC 324.

With the Paramount+ era set to begin, the head honcho chose one of the year’s biggest TV audiences to introduce what he called “the start of a new chapter” for the biggest MMA promotion in the world. Football, family, and a fight card reveal that instantly lit up social media.

Dana White reveals the UFC 324 fight card

This announcement comes as the new UFC-Paramount partnership gears up for launch. With a $7.7 billion deal promising expanded broadcast coverage on Paramount+ and CBS, UFC 324 on January 24, 2026, will mark the promotion’s official debut under the new structure. The UFC CEO leaned heavily on that theme, promising that the roster would “set the tone for the next decade of UFC programming.”

During halftime, Dana White unveiled the first wave of UFC 324 fights, confirming that the event at T-Mobile Arena will include several high-stakes bouts. The pairings were announced with the intensity of a major pay-per-view reveal, although the Paramount deal means fans will not have to pay extra to watch.

Main Event: Justin Gaethje vs. Paddy Pimblett

The two monsters will clash for an interim lightweight title. Reigning lightweight champion Ilia Topuria announced earlier that he will not be competing in the first quarter of 2026, thus prompting the matchmakers to introduce an interim belt in his absence. So, the winner of the interim bout between Justin Gaethje and Paddy Pimblett is expected to face ‘El Matador’ in a unification bout later in 2026.

Co-Main Event: Kayla Harrison vs. Amanda Nunes

Kayla Harrison, a two-time Olympic gold medalist and former PFL standout, won the UFC title by submitting Julianna Peña at UFC 316 in June. The celebration barely started before she made her intentions known. She invited Amanda Nunes into the cage, and the two met face to face; the audience knew exactly what was going to happen next.

And well, ‘Doug’ will now take on Nunes, a former bantamweight and featherweight champion, who has not fought since defeating Irene Aldana at UFC 289 in June 2023. That night, she dropped both belts and moved away from the sport. Now, over two years later, the woman many consider to be the greatest ever to do it is returning. But not for the attention, but rather to reclaim the throne she left behind.

Sean O’Malley vs. Song Yadong

On the same card, Dana White confirmed Sean O’Malley vs. Song Yadong, a fight that has quite different momentum for both men. ‘Suga’ arrives on a remarkable two-fight losing streak, having lost his belt to Merab Dvalishvili by decision at Noche UFC inside the Sphere. He also lost via submission in their rematch at UFC 316.

Song comes in from the opposite angle; his February win over Henry Cejudo was a technical decision due to an inadvertent eye poke, but he had been edging the action prior to the stoppage. It wasn’t the clean ending he had hoped for, but it kept his momentum going, and now he faces the biggest opportunity of his career against one of the division’s most visible stars.

The fourth massive fight announced is the clash between Waldo Cortes-Acosta vs. Derrick Lewis. The head honcho also confirmed the card’s already-known additions, including Arnold Allen‘s long-awaited return versus Jean Silva following more than a year of recovery from a shoulder surgery.

Another key matchup, Modestas Bukauskas vs. Nikita Krylov, was highlighted as a fight that could shake up the light heavyweight rankings following Bukauskas’ recent knockout win against Paul Craig at UFC Paris. As for UFC 325, fans will get to see Alexander Volkanovski vs. Diego Lopes rematch in what promises to be a banger. But the UFC boss is yet to make any announcements about the rest of the card. So, let’s wait and see what lies ahead for that big one as well!