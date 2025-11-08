What Flag Does Joseph Morales Carry? All We Know About UFC Star’s Nationality, Ethnicity, and Religion

When Joseph ‘Bopo’ Morales steps into the Octagon, there’s always a sense of unfinished business. At 31 years old, the California native has fought his way back to the UFC after years of grinding through regional circuits and reality TV redemption arcs. With a professional record of 13-2, Morales has weathered the highs of a Performance of the Night debut in 2017 and the lows of being cut from the promotion in 2019.

But now, the newly crowned Ultimate Fighter Season 33 winner is back and hungry. On November 8, he’ll return at UFC Vegas 111 to face veteran Matt Schnell, a bout that could define his second chapter in the promotion. But beyond the wins and the comebacks lies a deeper story, one shaped by family, heritage, and the quiet strength of a fighter who never stopped believing!

Exploring Joseph Morales’ Mixed Ethnicity

Born on August 22, 1994, in Clovis, California, Joseph Morales proudly embraces both his American and Mexican heritage. He doesn’t just carry the flags, he embodies them. The American side reflects his California upbringing; the Mexican flag honors his family’s lineage and the fighting spirit that runs through it.

In interviews, Morales hasn’t explicitly discussed his religion or beliefs, choosing to keep that part of his life private. But his faith in hard work and gratitude is evident in everything he says. After becoming the TUF 33 winner, he confessed, “Coming in here I won already. I was a winner. I got to bring my kid out here, his first UFC fight ever, and my wife got to come. My mom, all the sacrifices she made, driving me back and forth to the gym and everything that my family’s gone through when we were kids. It’s an amazing moment.”

One person missing that night was his father, the man who started it all as he further shared, “My dad couldn’t be here but, I know he was watching. He was super proud back home, he was texting me and calling me. Just giving me kind words.”

That connection to both family and heritage is why Joseph Morales’ dual flags mean more than national pride, but how did he begin his journey into the world of mixed martial arts?

New Mexico Roots and MMA Career Development

Morales’ fighting soul was shaped in Sacramento, inside the legendary Team Alpha Male gym. Just a kid from Clovis, he walked into UFC legend Urijah Faber’s gym at 10 years old, and never really left. “It started as a father-son hobby,” Morales told UFC.com. “After I won my first tournament, I decided I wanted to fight as a career.”

That decision would set the tone for his life. He didn’t come from luxury. Morales lifted weights at 5:30 a.m., worked construction during the day, and trained for hours afterward as he shared in his UFC.com Q&A. It paid off. Before joining the UFC, Morales captured the Global Knockout Flyweight Title, multiple state and world pankration championships, and built an impressive record across regional promotions.

He turned professional at World Series of Fighting 16, stacking submission wins that showcased his dangerous ground game. By 2017, he had earned his UFC debut and didn’t waste the opportunity. Morales submitted Roberto Sanchez in the first round, earning a Performance of the Night bonus.

But success can be fleeting. Back-to-back losses to Deiveson Figueiredo and Eric Shelton led to his release in 2019. At the time, the flyweight division itself was unstable, and Morales spent three years rebuilding his career.

In 2021, he returned through Cage Warriors, stringing together key wins before capturing the A1C Flyweight Championship in 2023. When The Ultimate Fighter 33 came calling, Morales didn’t hesitate. He stormed through the competition, finishing Eduardo Henrique and Imanol Rodriguez before choking out Alibi Idiris in the final. That triangle choke didn’t just earn him a UFC contract, it resurrected a career many had written off!

Few fighters get a second shot in the UFC; even fewer earn it through The Ultimate Fighter. But Joseph Morales did. Now, ahead of his showdown with Matt Schnell at UFC Vegas 111, the Californian-Mexican fighter stands as proof that identity isn’t just something you choose, it’s something you fight for!